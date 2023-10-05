Recipe: Seekh Kebab Hot Dogs

Would you believe it, but leftover seekh kebabs make excellent Hindustani-type hot dogs.

You could put together the kebabs from scratch too and then rustle up Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's super-satisfying Seekh Kebab Hot Dogs that will be a hit with your kids.

The secret to this recipe is lots of mayo, fresh cream and green chutney.

Chef Sokhi is the author of The Biryani Leader: Spice Up Your Management Style in which he uses making biryani to teach management.

Seekh Kebab Hot Dogs

Serves: 2

Ingredients

4 seekh kebabs, (to make the kebabs from scratch please see the note below)

2 hot dog buns

3 tbsp green dhania or coriander chutney

1 tbsp mint mayonnaise

½ cup fresh cream

1 tbsp mayonnaise

2-3 lettuce leaves

1 onion, sliced

2 tbsp mustard mayonnaise

2 tbsp peri peri mayonnaise

2 tbsp oil

Ketchup, to serve

Method

If you're making the kebabs from scratch, prepare the minced mixture and roll it into long cylindrical-shaped kebabs.

Heat the oil in a kadhai or frying pan and fry the kebabs until golden brown. If using leftover kebabs, reheat the kebabs over low heat so as not to burn or overcook them.

Add the fresh cream, green coriander chutney, mint mayonnaise, plain mayonnaise.

Mix well.

Cook until the kebabs are well-coated with the sauces.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Slit open a hot dog bun.

Add a lettuce leaf or 2, followed by the sliced onions.

Add 2 of the fried up seekh kebabs per bun.

Drizzle some peri peri mayonnaise, mustard mayonnaise over it.

Repeat the process with the remaining bun.

Serve with ketchup.

Editor's Note: Follow Shumaila Chauhan's recipe to make Quick Chicken Kebabs, Preeti Alam's step-by-step guide for Vegetable Seekh Kebabs or Reshma Aslam's Mutton Seekh Kebabs.

To make green chutney use Lahu Kapudskar's recipe.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is a chef, coach and entrepreneur. You may watch his 'easy-to-cook recipes' on his YouTube channel Chef Harpal Singh.