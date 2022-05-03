Eid Special: Sheer Khurma Two Ways

This Eid, spoil your tastebuds with two types of Sheer Khurma.

Chef Shadab Ahmed's traditional version, made with milk,seviyan and nuts, is rich, creamy and requires minimal effort.

Prepared in less than 10 minutes, Chef Ranveer Brar's fancy-schmanzy Sheer Khurma Sips are served in shot glasses.

Featuring diced beetroot, icing sugar and strawberry syrup, its topped with dried rose petals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyran/Instagram

Sheer Khurma

Recipe Courtesy: Shadab Ahmed

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 ml full-cream milk

150 gm ghee

200 gm sugar

250 gm broken sevaiyan or vermicelli

25 gm broken cashews

25 gm almonds, sliced

20 gm pistachios, sliced

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

15 gm chironji or charoli or Cuddapah almonds

10 gm golden raisins

5 drops of rose water

Strands kesar or saffron

Method

Roast in a frying pan the cashews, almonds, pistachios and chironji in ghee until golden.

Keep aside.

In the same pan saute the raisins.

Keep aside.

In the same pan, fry the vermicelli until golden over medium heat stirring all the time --sevaiyan can burn easily.

Keep aside.

In a large saucepan bring the milk to a boil and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Keep stirring to prevent burning.

Add the sugar and the vermicelli to the boiling milk and cook until done.

Add the cardamom powder and stir well.

Take off heat and add the roasted cashews, almonds, pistachios, chironji, raisins.

Pour in the rose water, garnish with saffron strands.

Serve warm or chilled.

Note: If you plan to serve chilled, reserve some of the milk for later because the vermicelli will soak up all the milk while standing. Also if serving chilled, the ghee will coagulate, so, if preferred, substitute ghee for oil.

This sheer khurma can be made vegan with the use of coconut milk or almond milk and skip the ghee.

It can be made diabetic-friendly by substituting honey or jaggery or stevia for sugar and reducing the quantity of vermicelli. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing. Else use a healthier grain in place of vermicelli like red rice, yellow mung dal, red poha or puffed rice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey's India

Sheer Khurma Sips

Recipe Courtesy: Chef Ranveer Brar

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tbsp chopped cashews

2 tbsp chironji or charoli or Cuddapah almonds

¼ cup chopped beetroot, diced into tiny pieces

500 ml milk

4-5 tbsp strawberry syrup

½ cup broken, uncooked vermicelli or sevaiyan

15 gm icing sugar

5 gm dried rose petals

Method

Heat ghee in a saucepan over low heat and then roast the chopped pistachios, cashews and charoli.

Add the chopped beetroot, pour the milk over it, and cook well.

Ensure that the nuts are blended in thoroughly.

Add the strawberry syrup and cook until the milk almost reaches a boil.

Add the vermicelli to this mixture and take off heat.

Decorate with a dusting of the icing sugar, and sprinkle with the dried rose petals.

Serve warm or chilled.

Tip: For plating you can also roast the vermicelli in ghee.

Pour the sheer khurma into shot glasses or a wide rimmed glass.

Place the roasted vermicelli on top in the shape of a nest (please see the pic above).

Dust some icing sugar over it and sprinkle dried rose petals.

If you plan to serve chilled, reserve some of the milk for later because the vermicelli will soak up all the milk while standing. Also if serving chilled, the ghee will coagulate, so, if preferred, substitute ghee for oil.

This sheer khurma can be made vegan with the use of coconut milk or almond milk and skip the ghee.

It can be made diabetic friendly by substituting honey or jaggery or stevia for sugar and reducing the quantity of vermicelli. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing. Else use a healthier grain in place of vermicelli like red rice, yellow mung dal, red poha or puffed rice.

Chef Shadab Ahmed is the chef de cuisine, Jyran Tandoor Dining & Lounge, Sofitel Mumbai BKC.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.