What's Eid Without Kebabs!

The fragrances of Biryanis and Kebabs will be wafting above much of India on Monday and Tuesday for sure.

In the royal shahar of Hyderabad, the aromas will be mind-boggling. Hyderabadi cuisine showcases hundreds of versions of mutton kebabs. Mutton kebabs are made in many shapes. But the less commonly-made Shikampuri kebab is a round cutlet kind of affair and is the City of Nizams's answer or retort to Dilli's shammi kebabs and Lucknow's galouti wonders. Shikampuri is not a locality of Hyderbad, but describes something that is 'belly filling' in Urdu.

Bakri Eid is definitely the day to make up Chef Pawan Kumar's satiating mutton Shikampuri Kebabs, stuffed with onions, cashews, raisins, chopped mint and coriander leaves. These kebabs generally utilise yoghurt but Kumar has opted for only nuts and a touch of sweetness instead. Traditionally these kebabs are eaten with rice and the Hyderabad-style spicy Khatti Dal, made with toor and tamarind.

Rediff Food offers you several other kebab choices for Eid: Shami Kebabs, Seekh Kebabs Hot Dogs, Mutton Gilafi Kebabs, Galauti Kebabs, Chicken Kebabs With Apples, Shami Kebabs, Murg Kasuri Kebabs, Crispy Egg Kebabs, Kasturi Kebabs, Dahi Kebabs, Kulthi Kebabs.

Eid Mubarak, folks!

Shikampuri Kebabs

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the kebabs (covering layer)

2 tbsp oil

500 gm kheema or minced mutton

1 cup chana dal or Bengal gram, soaked in water for 2 hours and drained

1 large onion, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

2 tbsp chopped pudina or mint leaves

Oil for shallow frying

For the stuffing

1 large onion, very finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped cashews

2 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tbsp chopped pudina or mint leaves

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

To serve

Mayonnaise (add a little boiled beetroot puree for a vibrant shade, optional)

Mustard sauce

Edible flowers, to garnish

Method

For the kebabs (covering layer)

Fry the finely chopped onion in the oil till slight red and crisp.

Keep aside.

In a pressure cooker, combine the kheema, soaked and drained chana dal, salt, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and cook over medium heat for at least six whistles.

Take off heat and cool, allowing the pressure to release naturally.

Grind the cooked kheema-dal mixture in a mixer till smooth, without adding water.

Turn the ground mixture into a bowl and add the fried onions, red chilly powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves.

Mix well.

Divide the mixture into 5-6 portions and shape each portion into 1½ inch-diameter round balls.

Keep aside.

For the stuffing

In a bowl, mix together the finely chopped onion, chopped cashews, raisins, chopped coriander leaves, chopped mint leaves, garam masala powder, salt.

Keep aside.

Assembly

Place a kebab ball in the centre of your palm and flatten it.

Place a teaspoonful of the stuffing in the centre and bring the edges together to seal it.

Flatten it using your palms.

Repeat the process with the remaining portions.

Heat the oil in a frying pan or tawa over medium heat.

Shallow fry in batches and carefully place 2-3 stuffed kebabs into the pan.

Let each kebab cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown, before flipping.

Drain and transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined paper.

To serve, using the back of a tbsp, make a circular design with the mayonnaise in the centre of a plate (please see the photograph above).

Add a few dollops of the mustard sauce as shown in the pic and line the kebabs on one side.

Garnish with the edible flowers.

Chef Pawan Kumar is the executive chef at The Park, Navi Mumbai.