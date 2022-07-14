Monsoon Recipe: Crispy Egg Kebabs

Ramapriya Suresh has an unusual kebab recipe for stormy days.

Boiled eggs are rolled in mashed potatoes and a spicy masala, and then deep-fried, grilled or air fried to create mouth-watering Crispy Egg Kebabs

Video and photograph: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Ammu's Kitchen

Crispy Egg Kebabs

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3-4 large boiled eggs, cut in four vertically

3 potatoes, boiled and mashed

½ onion, finely chopped

½ cup chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

3-4 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp finely chopped ginger

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp chaat masala

2 tbsp maida or all-purpose flour

½ cup bread crumbs

Oil for deep frying

Salt to taste

To serve

Ketchup

Coriander and mint chutney

Method

In a bowl, add the mashed potatoes, chopped onions, ginger, coriander, slit green chillies.

Add the turmeric powder, chaat masala and salt to taste.

Mix well until a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into equal parts and roll into 2-inch diameter balls.

Take a 2-inch ball of this mixture in your palm and flatten it using your fingers.

Place one piece of boiled egg in the centre and seal the edges.

Repeat for all the balls.

Keep aside.

Place bread crumbs on another plate.

Dip the kebabs first in the maida mix and then coat it with bread crumbs.

Once all the kebabs have been coated, refrigerate them for 10 minutes.

Deep fry the kebabs in batches over medium heat till crisp and golden brown.

Deain excess oil and transfer onto a tissue or a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve hot with coriander and mint& chutney or tomato ketchup or kashundi or Bengali mustard paste.

Note: Vegans and Jains may replace the egg with tofu cut in long rectangular pieces. Additionally for a Jain version, skip the onions and use saunth or dried ginger powder instead of fresh ginger.

Non-vegetarians might opt to stuff the kebabs with kheema instead of eggs. Make the kheema portion of the recipe of Shumaila Chauhan's Kheema-Stuffed Pav.

WATCH: How to make Crispy Egg Kebabs

Food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Ammu's Kitchen.