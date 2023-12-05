Recipe: Crispy Egg Spring Rolls

Chef Sangwan Jeruchai and Chef Joy Sunisabatsibi's crispy Egg Spring Rolls with veggies and mung bean noodles are inspired by Thai cuisine.

The prep takes a little time. But the rolls can be made over the weekend and frozen until it's time to be deep-fried.

An egg-cellent starter, they go well with drinks and can be enjoyed by the kids in the evening as nashta.

They are good to be shared in tiffins too and can be had with plum sauce (a fruity sauce), green/red chilly sauce or ketchup.

These crispy rolls, called Paw Pia Tod in Thai, are a staple appetiser on Thai menus and can also be filled with pork, mushrooms too. You can forgo the egg for a vegan alternative.

Egg Spring Rolls

Serves: 8-10

Ingredients

1 cup julienned carrots

1 egg

1 packet mung bean noodles (available online)

1 cup thinly sliced cabbage

1 cup bean sprouts

4 garlic pods, chopped

1 tbsp maida or all-purpose flour, mixed with 2 tbsp water and made into a paste for sealing the spring rolls

¼ tsp freshly-ground black pepper powder

Soy sauce to taste, around 2 tbsp

Sugar to taste, around 1 tsp

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

8-10 spring roll wrappers

Oil for deeo frying + extra for cooking the filling

Water

Plum sauce, to serve, optional

Green and red chilly sauce, to serve

Ketchup, to serve

Method

Soak the bean noodles in warm water until soft, for about 30 minutes.

Drain and cut into short, ½-inch pieces.

Keep aside.

Add the veggies-egg-noodle mixture and fry until cooked.

Add more soy sauce, sugar, salt if required.

Take off heat and cool.

Fold one of the edges over the filling to cover it, and gently roll the wrapper.

Seal the corners with a little of the flour paste.

Place a moist kitchen towel over the spring rolls to prevent them from drying out.

Deep fry the spring rolls until golden brown.

Drain from the oil and transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Serve hot with plum sauce or ketchup or chilly sauces.

Editor's Note: For an extra touch, serve the egg rolls with a handful of deep-fried hakka noodles.

IMAGE: Chef Joy Sunisabatsibi, left, and Chef Sangwan Jeruchai.

Chef Sangwan Jeruchai and Chef Joy Sunisabatsibi are associated with the Pullman Phuket Karon Beach Resort in Thailand and were visiting Novotel Mumbai International Airport as part of their Taste of Thailand: A Thai Food Extravaganza festival.