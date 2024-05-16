Recipe: Mutton Gilafi Kebabs

End the week with Chef Pawan Kumar's Mutton Gilafi Kebabs.

Made with minced meat, it's wrapped in an egg-and-breadcrumbs coating, and shallow fried on skewers. Served with a drizzle of mayonnaise and chopped veggies, it will be a lovely addition to your spread.

Instead of having it as an appetiser, you can roll it in butter naan or warm pita bread and dine on it with a salad on the side.

Chef Kumar hails from Ranchi and has 19 years of experience under his belt, including working on cruise liners. Cooking Indian, Mexican, Italian are his strengths.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Park/Instagram

Mutton Gilafi Kebabs

Serves: 2

Ingredients

500 gm minced mutton

1 large onion, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 tbsp chopped pudina or mint leaves

2-3 eggs

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 tbsp oil

3-4 bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

To serve

¼ of a Shimla mirch or green capsicum or green bell pepper, chopped

¼ of an onion, chopped

¼ of a tomato, chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

Ketchup, optional

2-3 cherry tomatoes, halved

Lemon wedges

Fresh sua or dill leaves

Method

In a large mixing bowl, combine the minced mutton, finely chopped onion, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, red chilly powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves.

Mix well, using your hands, to combine all the ingredients. Divide the mixture into 4-5 portions and shape each portion into a long, elongated kebab. Beat the eggs in a bowl and keep aside.

On a plate, spread out the breadcrumbs.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

Dip each kebab into the beaten eggs and then roll in the breadcrumbs until fully coated. Pass the bamboo skewers through the kebabs. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the skewers with the kebabs into the pan and shallow fry in batches, flipping the skewers occasionally, until golden brown on both sides.

Drain and transfer onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate. To serve, place the hot kebabs on a plate.

Drizzle with mayonnaise and/or ketchup.

Add the chopped capsicum, tomato, onion on the side (please see the pic above).

Add the cherry tomatoes and lemon wedges.

Garnish with the dill leaves.

Chef Pawan Kumar is the executive chef at The Park, Navi Mumbai.