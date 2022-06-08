What Johnny Depp Ate: The Recipes!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varanasi Birmingham/Instagram

Johnny Depp came.

He saw.

But it was the spices that conquered.

The New York Post reports that the Hollywood star celebrated his legal victory against Amber Heard with a $62,000 (a little over Rs 48 lakhs) Indian feast.

Depp and his buddies spent time at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, England, where they had a lavish dinner on Sunday.

We didn't see any mention of dessert, but any good Indian meal ends with one.

So may we, Mr Depp, suggest Palada Payasam, Malpua With Rabri and Paan Sandesh?

Nothing like Indian sweets to celebrate a birthday and Johnny turns 59 on Thursday, June 9.