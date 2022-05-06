Recipe: Pepper Masala Mutton Chops

Should you be planning on making your mom something special on the weekend, we have a recipe for you.

Model and photographer Prasanna Pandarinathan's late mother Nirmala Pandarinathan's Pepper Masala Mutton Chop is an impressive dish to cook for Mother's Day.

A family pleaser, it is not very complicated, tastes wonderful and pairs nicely with steamed rice and Chicken Curry or Pamban Fish Curry for an evening dinner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasanna Pandarinathan

Pepper Masala Mutton Chops

"I can't remember a single time when mutton chops in pepper masala came out tasting less than perfect," says Prasanna.

"Dad and my nephew Anush are testimony to that, since we wouldn't hear a peep from people until every last morsel on their plates had been devoured."

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 kg mutton chops

2 onions, finely chopped

4 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tsp garam masala

¼ cup oil

1 cup coconut milk

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tbsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp chilly powder

1 tbsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Few curry leaves

Few green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

Salt to taste

A few cherry tomatoes, for serving

Method

Wash the mutton and rub a little of the pepper powder, chilly powder, turmeric powder, some of the ginger-garlic paste and a little salt into it and set aside for 30 minutes.

Pressure cook the mutton for 3 whistles with 1 cup of water. Heat the oil and fry the onions for a few minutes and then add the remaining ginger-garlic paste.

Saute.

Add the chopped tomatoes, chilly powder, coriander powder and garam masala.

Cook for 5 minutes, add the coconut milk and the chops.

Cook till tender and when the masala dries up add the remaining pepper powder and the curry leaves.

Serve hot with a few cherry tomatoes on the side and steamed rice or rotis or iddiappams.

Note: You might consider using ghee instead of oil for a more special flavour.

