News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Pepper Masala Mutton Chops

Recipe: Pepper Masala Mutton Chops

By PRASANNA PANDARINATHAN
May 06, 2022 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Should you be planning on making your mom something special on the weekend, we have a recipe for you.

Model and photographer Prasanna Pandarinathan's late mother Nirmala Pandarinathan's Pepper Masala Mutton Chop is an impressive dish to cook for Mother's Day.

A family pleaser, it is not very complicated, tastes wonderful and pairs nicely with steamed rice and Chicken Curry or Pamban Fish Curry for an evening dinner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasanna Pandarinathan

Pepper Masala Mutton Chops

"I can't remember a single time when mutton chops in pepper masala came out tasting less than perfect," says Prasanna.

"Dad and my nephew Anush are testimony to that, since we wouldn't hear a peep from people until every last morsel on their plates had been devoured."

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 kg mutton chops
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 4 tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • ¼ cup oil
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 2 tbsp black pepper powder
  • 2 tbsp chilly powder
  • 1 tbsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • Few curry leaves
  • Few green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
  • Salt to taste
  • A few cherry tomatoes, for serving

Method

  • Wash the mutton and rub a little of the pepper powder, chilly powder, turmeric powder, some of the ginger-garlic paste and a little salt into it and set aside for 30 minutes.
    Pressure cook the mutton for 3 whistles with 1 cup of water.
  • Heat the oil and fry the onions for a few minutes and then add the remaining ginger-garlic paste.
    Saute.
    Add the chopped tomatoes, chilly powder, coriander powder and garam masala.
    Cook for 5 minutes, add the coconut milk and the chops.
    Cook till tender and when the masala dries up add the remaining pepper powder and the curry leaves.
    Serve hot with a few cherry tomatoes on the side and steamed rice or rotis or iddiappams.

Note: You might consider using ghee instead of oil for a more special flavour.

Pepper Masala Mutton Chops pairs well with Divya Nair's Kerala Potato Ishtu.

Excerpted from Ammi by Prasanna Pandarinathan with kind permission from the publishers Rupa Publications India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRASANNA PANDARINATHAN
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Coconut Cabbage and Mor Kuzhambu
Recipe: Coconut Cabbage and Mor Kuzhambu
Recipe: Chilled Kerala Buttermilk
Recipe: Chilled Kerala Buttermilk
Breakfast Recipe: Kerala Potato Ishtu
Breakfast Recipe: Kerala Potato Ishtu
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

More like this

Traditional Sambar Like My Amma's

Traditional Sambar Like My Amma's

'I was surrounded by my mom's good food'

'I was surrounded by my mom's good food'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances