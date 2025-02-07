HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Is Triptii's Style Superpower?

February 07, 2025

What sets Triptii Dimrii apart isn't just her talent but also her super sense of style.

She will be seen next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2, the much-anticipated remake of the Tamil film, Pariyerum Perumal. 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri aces pastel by pairing it with green Swarovski crystals. All photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: This star isn’t afraid to embrace trends, be it edgy ear cuffs, a corset or a hasli necklace. She packs a punch with this eclectic ensemble.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Just when you think she can’t get any prettier, she dazzles us in a sari.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: This pretty rose printed dress is perfect for Valentine's Week.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Who else can make a casual black ribbed top look so fabulously cool?

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: She pairs her outfits with smokey eyes and black nails... That's serious fashion baddie goals. And the ear cuff? Supercute.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Her dot game is, in equal parts, fun and whimsy.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii knows how to put the edge in edgy.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: She nails the velvet and applique look in a single swoop.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Her sunny mood matches her sunny yellow sari.

Triptii Dimri

