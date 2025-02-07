What Is Triptii's Style Superpower?

What sets Triptii Dimrii apart isn't just her talent but also her super sense of style.

She will be seen next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2, the much-anticipated remake of the Tamil film, Pariyerum Perumal.

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri aces pastel by pairing it with green Swarovski crystals. All photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

hasli necklace. She packs a punch with this eclectic ensemble. IMAGE: This star isn’t afraid to embrace trends, be it edgy ear cuffs, a corset or a. She packs a punch with this eclectic ensemble.

IMAGE: Just when you think she can’t get any prettier, she dazzles us in a sari.

IMAGE: This pretty rose printed dress is perfect for Valentine's Week

IMAGE: Who else can make a casual black ribbed top look so fabulously cool?

IMAGE: She pairs her outfits with smokey eyes and black nails... That's serious fashion baddie goals. And the ear cuff ? Supercute.

IMAGE: Her dot game is, in equal parts, fun and whimsy.

IMAGE: Triptii knows how to put the edge in edgy.

velvet and applique look in a single swoop. IMAGE: She nails theand applique look in a single swoop.

IMAGE: Her sunny mood matches her sunny yellow sari.

