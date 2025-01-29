HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Alia, Manushi, Pragya Are Having Fun With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 29, 2025 12:15 IST

Hold onto your wardrobes because 2025 is bringing a fab throwback that you won't want to miss.

And the star of the show -- you guessed it right -- is velvet.

Once a fabric meant for nobility, this sumptuous material is sweeping the style scene with its lush texture.

It goes well with Indian skin tones which is exactly why you should be wearing it.

Here how Bollywood is getting luxe with velvet.

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal stuns in her exquisite ensemble with special applique detail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: And can we talk about Kusha Kapila? She's taking the regal velvet game to the next level with golden heels that would make anyone feel like they just stepped out of a fairytale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: In a fabulous monochrome get-up, Raashii Khanna looks classy and cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Shehnaaz Gill

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill's velvet suit is drool-worthy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Leave it to Kareena Kapoor Khan to put her enchanting spin on trends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: That, Alia Bhatt, is a stunning blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi's clearly thrilled about how lovely she's looking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

