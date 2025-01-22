HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » What Bhumi, Raashii Absolutely Adore!

What Bhumi, Raashii Absolutely Adore!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 22, 2025 11:52 IST

x

Hasli necklaces are all the rage these days.

The word originates from hansuli, meaning collarbone in Hindi.

Originating from the vibrant Banjara community of Gujarat and Rajasthan, this beauty sits perfectly around your neck.

Here's how the celebs are wearing this uber-cool neck accessory.

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna will make you stop and stare at her sculpted gold accessories that perfectly contrast with her black outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha is revelling in Pantone's colour of 2025, Mocha Mousse. The hasli is a perfect add-on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar's navratna choker is like wearing a mini rainbow around your neck -- talk about gemstone goals! Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Samiksha Pednekar

IMAGE: Her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, gives us futuristic flair in her chequered sari, layered with not one but three hasli necklaces. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar/Instagram

 

Sanjana Sanghi

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi is literally stealing hearts head-to-toe teal. Her silver metallic hasli creates a 'tribal chic' mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

Waluscha De Sousa

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa keeps it casually cool with a classic white shirt and denim jeans, then adds a gold necklace that firmly states, 'I woke up like this but make it fashion!' Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

 

 

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Reeshma Nanaiah's Sassy Boho Style
Reeshma Nanaiah's Sassy Boho Style
Be Bold, Be Sharvari
Be Bold, Be Sharvari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
The Glamazons Of 2025
The Glamazons Of 2025
7 Awesome Diana Fashion Moments
7 Awesome Diana Fashion Moments

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Achaari Paneer Fry: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Bollywood's 14 Top Women Influencers

webstory image 3

5 Yum Superfood Carrot Recipes You Can Count On

VIDEOS

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night1:14

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night

SPOTTED: Malaika at Mumbai airport0:40

SPOTTED: Malaika at Mumbai airport

Maha Kumbh: Stunning 360-degree view of Prayagraj's Sangam0:33

Maha Kumbh: Stunning 360-degree view of Prayagraj's Sangam

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD