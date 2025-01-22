What Bhumi, Raashii Absolutely Adore!

Hasli necklaces are all the rage these days.

The word originates from hansuli, meaning collarbone in Hindi.

Originating from the vibrant Banjara community of Gujarat and Rajasthan, this beauty sits perfectly around your neck.

Here's how the celebs are wearing this uber-cool neck accessory.

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna will make you stop and stare at her sculpted gold accessories that perfectly contrast with her black outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha is revelling in Pantone's colour of 2025, Mocha Mousse . The hasli is a perfect add-on.

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar's navratna choker is like wearing a mini rainbow around your neck -- talk about gemstone goals! Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, gives us futuristic flair in her chequered sari, layered with not one but three hasli necklaces. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar /Instagram

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi is literally stealing hearts head-to-toe teal. Her silver metallic hasli creates a 'tribal chic' mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi /Instagram

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa keeps it casually cool with a classic white shirt and denim jeans, then adds a gold necklace that firmly states, 'I woke up like this but make it fashion!' Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa /Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES