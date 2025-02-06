A Rose For Vaani, Aditi, Kiara...

Valentine's Week has officially begun and love is blooming with Rose Day on February 7 followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day coming in hot.

Get ready to sprinkle some floral magic this Valentine’s Week; after all, love is in the air. And the Y2K-inspired floral applique trend has arrived just in time for some serious romance.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is stealing hearts in a cheeky red rose gown with an adorable floral necktie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani is serving major V-day vibes with a flirty wink and roses blooming on her bold red blazer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani twirls into the scene in a cute red rose dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor keeps it elegant in a stunning white rose couture gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari goes all mysterious in fabulous purple, making us wonder what her love story is. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh is bringing that classic touch with a pristine white blazer and skirt combo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty Kundra is turning heads in a fiery red gown, complete with a rose-embroidered cover-up. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor is a garden goddess in a mint green dress adorned with a rosette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia is ready to take your breath away in a pretty beige dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES