Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail

Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail

By REDIFF STYLE
November 11, 2024 11:23 IST
Once part of the armour worn by mediaeval warriors, chainmail now returns to make a bold statement in the world of modern fashion. 

It's created using small interconnected rings to make a mesh. Designers are also using sequins, stitched in sequence, to recreate the effect of chainmail.

The fashion industry had its initial brush with chainmail in the 1960s when Designer Paco Rabanne unveiled his innovative chainmail dresses; they defied conventional fabric standards and became high-fashion material.

Since then, chainmail has come to represent creativity and defiance, marking a departure from traditional fabrics towards something bold and unique.

Today, it is a standout choice for celebs seeking a look that is an amalgamation of power and style.

Urvashi Rautela

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela rocks that embellished pink dress like a true beauty queen. It's chainmail with a twist.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

Radhikka Madan

IMAGE: Radhikka Madan and her cape seem ready for any challenge. Superhero vibes, anyone?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur sparkles in a shimmery blue outfit, accented by swinging tassels for that bit of playful movement.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey drapes herself in a golden sari gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 


Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: 'Tis the season to be shiny!', says Jahnvi Kapoor. Indeed it is, especially when you look like this.
Khushi Kapoor too wears chainmail to dramatic effect.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jahnvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan brings femininity to the strong chainmail trend with soft romantic cowl details.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

 

Natasha Poonawalla

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla's beaded veil gives her the appearance of a modern-day warrior.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

 

Kritika Khurana

IMAGE: Kritika Khurana puts her best foot forward in a glistening dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Khurana/Instagram

