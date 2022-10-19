What Gauahar WON'T WEAR!

Gauahar Khan has always smashed it when it comes to fashion. The former Bigg Boss winner shares how she does it right, every time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan has been serving up the season's hottest trends.

She's experimented with the classic white and gold combo.

Jumped onto the pink bandwagon.

Rocked resort wear.

Put metallic on the forefront with her Bigg Boss 16 launch look.

Played around with the less is more mantra when it comes to fashion.

At the recently-concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, the former Miss India contestant stunned in an asymmetrical blue dress designed by INIFD student Bharvi Suthar.

When Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap asks her how she manages to hit the fashion nail on its head every single time, she says, "I don't think there's any season or trend you need to follow; just to keep up with the times.

"There is an inherent idea of what suits your body the best, and what you look the best in, and that becomes your eternal style statement."



Revealing her personal style, she says, "I just wear things that I am comfortable in.

"No matter how expensive the outfit is or how beautiful it could look on someone, if it's not going to suit my body type, I'm not going to wear it.

Gauahar shares some style tips.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com