Doesn't Saiyami Look Like A Goddess?

The word 'tribal goddess' comes to mind when you see Saiyami Kher in her stunning ivory outfit.
The metallic accessories -- including the headband, maang tikka and layered earrings -- are on point.
IMAGE: Subdued, beautiful embroidery merges into the flow of the gorgeous gown. Don't be surprised when the compliments start rolling in. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Those amazing curls are the stuff Pinterest dreams are made of.
IMAGE: A major shout-out to the statement jewellery that blends beautifully with the ivory silhouette.
IMAGE: Designer Samant Chauhan breathes new life into Indian fabrics -- love the way it has been used here -- while sticking to his desi roots.
IMAGE: The show had a very banjara bohemian feel. Very much like this 3-D petalled top.
IMAGE: Every fabric has its own unique story.
IMAGE: The designer graces the ramp with his muse.