Doesn't Saiyami Look Like A Goddess?

Doesn't Saiyami Look Like A Goddess?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 18, 2022 16:10 IST
The word 'tribal goddess' comes to mind when you see Saiyami Kher in her stunning ivory outfit. 

The metallic accessories -- including the headband, maang tikka and layered earrings -- are on point.    

IMAGE: Subdued, beautiful embroidery merges into the flow of the gorgeous gown. Don't be surprised when the compliments start rolling in. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Those amazing curls are the stuff Pinterest dreams are made of. 

 

IMAGE: A major shout-out to the statement jewellery that blends beautifully with the ivory silhouette.

 

IMAGE: Designer Samant Chauhan breathes new life into Indian fabrics -- love the way it has been used here -- while sticking to his desi roots. 

 

IMAGE: The show had a very banjara bohemian feel. Very much like this 3-D petalled top.

 

IMAGE: Every fabric has its own unique story.

 

IMAGE: The designer graces the ramp with his muse. 

