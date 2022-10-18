Doesn't Saiyami Look Like A Goddess?

The word 'tribal goddess' comes to mind when you see Saiyami Kher in her stunning ivory outfit.

The metallic accessories -- including the headband, maang tikka and layered earrings -- are on point.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Subdued, beautiful embroidery merges into the flow of the gorgeous gown. Don't be surprised when the compliments start rolling in.

IMAGE: Those amazing curls are the stuff Pinterest dreams are made of.

IMAGE: A major shout-out to the statement jewellery that blends beautifully with the ivory silhouette.

IMAGE: Designer Samant Chauhan breathes new life into Indian fabrics -- love the way it has been used here -- while sticking to his desi roots.

IMAGE: The show had a very banjara bohemian feel. Very much like this 3-D petalled top.

IMAGE: Every fabric has its own unique story.

IMAGE: The designer graces the ramp with his muse.