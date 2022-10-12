Gauahar's HOT, EDGY fashion

Effortless. Exciting. Risque. But never out of style.

We are talking about Gauahar Khan.

The fearless Bigg Boss winner -- who is a former Miss India contestant -- is known for her bold choices, both on and off screen.

A regular at red carpet events, the bindass actor served up just the right dose of inspiration at the International Institute of Fashion Design's show held at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

And Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani was there to capture the 39 year old's swashbuckling entrance.

Gauahar Khan made a daring entrance in this layered outfit put together by young INIFD designers.

The future of fashion is clearly about smart cuts, interesting layering and a lot of sass.

Braided hair, textured skirts and matching sling bags make a cute combination.

Stripes can be jazzed up to give monochrome outfits a fashion facelift.

Let the tiered shrug work its magic.

Gauahar was all praise for the young brains behind the bold collection.