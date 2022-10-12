Gauahar's HOT, EDGY fashion

Effortless. Exciting. Risque. But never out of style.
We are talking about Gauahar Khan.
The fearless Bigg Boss winner -- who is a former Miss India contestant -- is known for her bold choices, both on and off screen.
A regular at red carpet events, the bindass actor served up just the right dose of inspiration at the International Institute of Fashion Design's show held at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
And Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani was there to capture the 39 year old's swashbuckling entrance.
Gauahar Khan made a daring entrance in this layered outfit put together by young INIFD designers.
The future of fashion is clearly about smart cuts, interesting layering and a lot of sass.
Braided hair, textured skirts and matching sling bags make a cute combination.
Stripes can be jazzed up to give monochrome outfits a fashion facelift.
Let the tiered shrug work its magic.
Gauahar was all praise for the young brains behind the bold collection.