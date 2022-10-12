News
Gauahar's HOT, EDGY fashion

Gauahar's HOT, EDGY fashion

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 12, 2022 18:50 IST
Effortless. Exciting. Risque. But never out of style.

We are talking about Gauahar Khan.

The fearless Bigg Boss winner -- who is a former Miss India contestant -- is known for her bold choices, both on and off screen.

A regular at red carpet events, the bindass actor served up just the right dose of inspiration at the International Institute of Fashion Design's show held at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

And Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani was there to capture the 39 year old's swashbuckling entrance.

Gauahar Khan at INIFD show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Gauahar Khan made a daring entrance in this layered outfit put together by young INIFD designers.

 

Gauahar Khan at INIFD show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

The future of fashion is clearly about smart cuts, interesting layering and a lot of sass.

 

Gauahar Khan at INIFD show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Braided hair, textured skirts and matching sling bags make a cute combination.

 

Gauahar Khan at INIFD show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Stripes can be jazzed up to give monochrome outfits a fashion facelift.

 

Gauahar Khan at INIFD show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

 Let the tiered shrug work its magic.

 

Gauahar Khan at INIFD show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Gauahar was all praise for the young brains behind the bold collection.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
