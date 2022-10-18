News
Bhagyashree Will Make You Fall In Love...

Bhagyashree Will Make You Fall In Love...

By Mumbai
October 18, 2022 18:10 IST
When she quit the movies biz in the nineties, Bhagyashree Patwardhan broke a million hearts.

Over the last few years, however, the Maine Pyar Kiya has been active on social media, giving us a glimpse of her fabulous fashion and healthy lifestyle.

Recently, the 53 year old made a stunning stop at the runway, walking for handloom designer Sanjukta Dutta at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani shows you why the audience couldn't take their eyes off the pretty actor.

 

Bhagyashree for Sanjukta Dutta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Uff, that smile! Bhagyashree exudes charm and grace in a red and black silk Assamese mekhela chador with colourful detailing.

 

Bhagyashree for Sanjukta Dutta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

With her hair ending in pretty waves, donning a strappy blouse and oxidised statement accessories, the timeless beauty looked WOW!

 

Bhagyashree for Sanjukta Dutta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

The outfit or the showstopper -- it was hard to decide who stole the spotlight.

 

Bhagyashree for Sanjukta Dutta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Reha Sukheja shows us how to rock a trendy blouse with a traditional sari.

 

Bhagyashree for Sanjukta Dutta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

When you have a blouse this beautiful, why would you hide it? Instead, you can experiment with the pleating and drape your sari interestingly around it.

 

Bhagyashree for Sanjukta Dutta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

It wasn't just the saris and Assamese fabrics that held our attention; it was also the fascinating necklines and the sleeves of the blouses, designed artfully to meet the expectations of the young.

 

Bhagyashree for Sanjukta Dutta at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Take a bow, Sanjukta, dressed here in a traditional mekhela chador, for highlighting the beauty of Assamese weaves.

 

Mumbai
Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?

Is Aditi the PRETTIEST BRIDE Ever?

Yami, The Blushing Bride!

Yami, The Blushing Bride!

