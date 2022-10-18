Bhagyashree Will Make You Fall In Love...

When she quit the movies biz in the nineties, Bhagyashree Patwardhan broke a million hearts.

Over the last few years, however, the Maine Pyar Kiya has been active on social media, giving us a glimpse of her fabulous fashion and healthy lifestyle.

Recently, the 53 year old made a stunning stop at the runway, walking for handloom designer Sanjukta Dutta at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani shows you why the audience couldn't take their eyes off the pretty actor.

Uff, that smile! Bhagyashree exudes charm and grace in a red and black silk Assamese mekhela chador with colourful detailing.

With her hair ending in pretty waves, donning a strappy blouse and oxidised statement accessories, the timeless beauty looked WOW!

The outfit or the showstopper -- it was hard to decide who stole the spotlight.

Reha Sukheja shows us how to rock a trendy blouse with a traditional sari.

When you have a blouse this beautiful, why would you hide it? Instead, you can experiment with the pleating and drape your sari interestingly around it.

It wasn't just the saris and Assamese fabrics that held our attention; it was also the fascinating necklines and the sleeves of the blouses, designed artfully to meet the expectations of the young.

Take a bow, Sanjukta, dressed here in a traditional mekhela chador, for highlighting the beauty of Assamese weaves.