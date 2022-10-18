Magical! When Sania Returned to the Runway

On the tennis court, Sania Mirza is an aggressive competitor who has made and broken records.

Off it, she is a doting mother to her son Izhaan and a fashionista with a strong sense of personal style.

The 35 year old recently returned to the ramp after four years; this time, she walked for Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Sania looked resplendent in an ivory lehenga with beautiful lace and pearl embroidery. The outfit was part of the designer's Mystic Fashion collection.

She walks the ramp as confidently as she swings her racquet.

Sania's a proud working mom and faces the challenges of straddling both worlds with aplomb.

Anushree's line featured signature hand embroidered lehengas with cute floral designs.

Sanea Sheikh models an ivory lehenga that serves as the perfect backdrop for the pale yellow embroidered flowers.

This wedding season, give your favourite pink lehengas a modern twist with contrasting dupattas.

The pretty designer with her charming muses.