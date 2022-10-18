News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Magical! When Sania Returned to the Runway

Magical! When Sania Returned to the Runway

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
October 18, 2022 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On the tennis court, Sania Mirza is an aggressive competitor who has made and broken records.

Off it, she is a doting mother to her son Izhaan and a fashionista with a strong sense of personal style.

The 35 year old recently returned to the ramp after four years; this time, she walked for Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Sania Mirza walks for Anushree Reddy at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sania looked resplendent in an ivory lehenga with beautiful lace and pearl embroidery. The outfit was part of the designer's Mystic Fashion collection.

 

Sania Mirza walks for Anushree Reddy at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

She walks the ramp as confidently as she swings her racquet.

 

Sania Mirza walks for Anushree Reddy at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Sania's a proud working mom and faces the challenges of straddling both worlds with aplomb.

 

Sania Mirza walks for Anushree Reddy at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Anushree's line featured signature hand embroidered lehengas with cute floral designs.

 

Sania Mirza walks for Anushree Reddy at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Sanea Sheikh models an ivory lehenga that serves as the perfect backdrop for the pale yellow embroidered flowers.

 

Sania Mirza walks for Anushree Reddy at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

This wedding season, give your favourite pink lehengas a modern twist with contrasting dupattas.

 

Sania Mirza walks for Anushree Reddy at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

The pretty designer with her charming muses.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!
Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!
Isn't Ananya Dazzling?
Isn't Ananya Dazzling?
SEE: Fierce, Confident Mrunal!
SEE: Fierce, Confident Mrunal!
India's daily Covid count lowest in over six months
India's daily Covid count lowest in over six months
India won't travel to Pak, Asia Cup at neutral venue
India won't travel to Pak, Asia Cup at neutral venue
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead
Copter carrying pigrims to Kedarnath crashes, 7 dead
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president

More like this

Yami, The Blushing Bride!

Yami, The Blushing Bride!

Curvy and Cute! Huma Owns The Ramp

Curvy and Cute! Huma Owns The Ramp

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances