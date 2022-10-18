News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Is Birthday Boy Kunal Dressed In Pajamas?

Why Is Birthday Boy Kunal Dressed In Pajamas?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 18, 2022 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Are pajamas the new pantsuits?

With ongoing work-from-home culture, are sheet-to-street aesthetics the new normal?

Kunal Kapoor, who turned 45 today, seemed to think it wasn't not such a bad option. 

He took to the runway in a three-piece loungewear that screamed 'comfy'. 

IMAGE: Paras and Sonam Modi's showstopping creation is clearly for those who don't mind sporting a night-time look during the day.  
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The designers feel this 'comfortable yet regal silhouette' is a versatile and fun look for the festive season. What's your take? 

 

IMAGE: The show was inspired by memories from their visit to a beautiful palace in Varanasi. 
'The scenic beauty of the peacocks, the marble fountains, the kaleidoscope of hues and it's mystical aura is what we channelled into our new collection,' they say. 

 

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja models a one-shoulder layered dress, paired with matching pants.  

 

IMAGE: Cape-style jackets are no longer meant only for women. 

 

IMAGE: Kunal, Sonam and Paras.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Yami, The Blushing Bride!
Yami, The Blushing Bride!
SEE: Fierce, Confident Mrunal!
SEE: Fierce, Confident Mrunal!
Are Genelia-Riteish Bollywood's CUTEST Couple?
Are Genelia-Riteish Bollywood's CUTEST Couple?
Denmark Open: Srikanth rallies to move into round 2
Denmark Open: Srikanth rallies to move into round 2
Pak dodges questions on Dawood, Hafiz Saeed
Pak dodges questions on Dawood, Hafiz Saeed
Real's Courtois says keepers not getting just desserts
Real's Courtois says keepers not getting just desserts
World Jr Chess: Priyanka ousted for ear buds in jacket
World Jr Chess: Priyanka ousted for ear buds in jacket

More like this

Magical! When Sania Returned to the Runway

Magical! When Sania Returned to the Runway

Backstage Magic@Fashion Week: 'Make me shine, girls!'

Backstage Magic@Fashion Week: 'Make me shine, girls!'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances