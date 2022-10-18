Hotness Alert! Meet Golden Girl Anushka

Indians love gold.

Be it weddings, festivals or any other special occasion, we always wear a hint of zari or gold.

Designer Nikhita Tandon's latest line, Mynah Designs, showcased at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, proved that there is no such thing as too much bling.

Anushka Ranjan sizzles in a strappy gold cutout dress with sequinned detailing.

With smoky makeup and simple stud earrings for company, Anushka shows us that if you want your outfit to dazzle, minimalism is the key.

Since the collection was designed keeping Insta influencers in mind, it was perfect to have ex-Googler and former Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul as a showstopper as well.

What do you think of the gold detailing on Reha Sukheja's cutout blazer?

Sheer and gold blend beautifully in this cute off shoulder dress.

Nikita with her glamourous muses.