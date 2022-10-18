News
Hotness Alert! Meet Golden Girl Anushka

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 18, 2022 16:53 IST
Indians love gold. 

Be it weddings, festivals or any other special occasion, we always wear a hint of zari or gold.

Designer Nikhita Tandon's latest line, Mynah Designs, showcased at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, proved that there is no such thing as too much bling.

 

Anushka Ranjan and Nitibha Kaul for Nikhita Tandon at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Anushka Ranjan sizzles in a strappy gold cutout dress with sequinned detailing.

 

Anushka Ranjan and Nitibha Kaul for Nikhita Tandon at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

With smoky makeup and simple stud earrings for company, Anushka shows us that if you want your outfit to dazzle, minimalism is the key.

 

Anushka Ranjan and Nitibha Kaul for Nikhita Tandon at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Since the collection was designed keeping Insta influencers in mind, it was perfect to have ex-Googler and former Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul as a showstopper as well.

 

Anushka Ranjan and Nitibha Kaul for Nikhita Tandon at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

What do you think of the gold detailing on Reha Sukheja's cutout blazer?

 

Anushka Ranjan and Nitibha Kaul for Nikhita Tandon at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Sheer and gold blend beautifully in this cute off shoulder dress.

 

Anushka Ranjan and Nitibha Kaul for Nikhita Tandon at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Nikita with her glamourous muses.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
