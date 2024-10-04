Raashii, Vikrant Dance The Garba With...

When you think of Navratri, there is one name that pops up in the minds of every Mumbaikar.

Falguni Pathak!

Between October 3 and 12, the Queen of Dandiya is performing live at the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Borivali, Mumbai.

On Day 1, actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna attended the event and interacted with the Garba revellers.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Vikrant and Raashii, dressed in their festive best, sought blessings from Devi Maa.

Falguni Pathak entertained the star couple who will be seen together in their upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report.

Raashii, dressed in a traditional bandhani lehenga, and Vikrant, who wore pink, danced to Falguni's tune.

Shriya Palgaonkar, dressed in a multi-coloured outfit, joined them.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

