Home  » Get Ahead » Raashii, Vikrant Dance The Garba With...

Raashii, Vikrant Dance The Garba With...

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
October 04, 2024 15:01 IST
When you think of Navratri, there is one name that pops up in the minds of every Mumbaikar.

Falguni Pathak!

Between October 3 and 12, the Queen of Dandiya is performing live at the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Borivali, Mumbai.

On Day 1, actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna attended the event and interacted with the Garba revellers.

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna attend Falguni Pathak's show in Borivali, Mumbai

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Vikrant and Raashii, dressed in their festive best, sought blessings from Devi Maa.

 

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna attend Falguni Pathak's show in Borivali, Mumbai

Falguni Pathak entertained the star couple who will be seen together in their upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report.

 

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna attend Falguni Pathak's show in Borivali, Mumbai

Raashii, dressed in a traditional bandhani lehenga, and Vikrant, who wore pink, danced to Falguni's tune.

 

Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna attend Falguni Pathak's show in Borivali, Mumbai

Shriya Palgaonkar, dressed in a multi-coloured outfit, joined them.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna join Navratri celebrations

REDIFF GETAHEAD
