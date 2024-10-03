News
Navratri Begins: Ready To Dance The Garba?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
October 03, 2024 10:05 IST
Like the rest of India, Surat too is gearing up for the Navratri festival.

Part of the beautiful Garba, that is so synonymous with the nine-day festival, this is a special part of the traditional form of the dance that is performed carrying decorated pots on the head.

 

Playing Garba during Navratri

IMAGE: Women practise balancing the holy kalash on their heads and perform the Garba for Goddess Umiya ahead of the Navratri festival at the Umiya Dham temple in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Dancing Garba during Navratri

IMAGE: Each woman carries three pots.

 

Dancing Garba during Navratri

IMAGE: At another event in Surat, this young woman carries seven pots on her head, topped with a Trishul.

 

Dancing the Garba to celebrate Navratri

IMAGE: Sufi artistes rehearse for Navratri in Ahmedabad.

 

Dancing the Garba to celebrate Navratri

IMAGE: Each dancer creates an elegant pose.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

 

Navratri

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
