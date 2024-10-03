Navratri Begins: Ready To Dance The Garba?

Like the rest of India, Surat too is gearing up for the Navratri festival.

Part of the beautiful Garba, that is so synonymous with the nine-day festival, this is a special part of the traditional form of the dance that is performed carrying decorated pots on the head.

IMAGE: Women practise balancing the holy kalash on their heads and perform the Garba for Goddess Umiya ahead of the Navratri festival at the Umiya Dham temple in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Each woman carries three pots.

IMAGE: At another event in Surat, this young woman carries seven pots on her head, topped with a Trishul.

IMAGE: Sufi artistes rehearse for Navratri in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Each dancer creates an elegant pose.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

