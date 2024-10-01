Will You Get A Tattoo This Navratri?

Besides colourful costumes, ethnic jewellery and the mandatory dandiyas, there's one more thing that is becoming de rigueur every Navratri.

IMAGE: It's temporary tattoos with a message.

All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tattoo artists turn into creative painters in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Messages range from India-US relations to Modi 3.0.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com