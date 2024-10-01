News
Will You Get A Tattoo This Navratri?

Will You Get A Tattoo This Navratri?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
October 01, 2024 17:19 IST
Besides colourful costumes, ethnic jewellery and the mandatory dandiyas, there's one more thing that is becoming de rigueur every Navratri.

Navratri

IMAGE: It's temporary tattoos with a message.
All photographs: ANI Photo

 

Navratri

IMAGE: Tattoo artists turn into creative painters in Ahmedabad.

 

Navratri

IMAGE: Messages range from India-US relations to Modi 3.0.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

Navratri

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
