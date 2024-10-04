Navratri, Day 2: Rashmi, Rakul Look Gorgeous In Green

Day 2 celebrates Maa Brahmacharini, the embodiment of penance and devotion.

In this form, the Goddess Durga represents the deep spiritual discipline and dedication required for growth and self-realisation.

Today’s colour is green, symbolising growth, peace and fresh beginnings.

Why not channel your inner diva like Aditi Rao Hydari in a stunning sharara set or take inspiration from Tejasswi Prakash in a twirly skirt and choli?

Here are some celebrity-inspired looks to get you motivated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar is the quintessential Kashmir ki kali in a regal green velvet kurta, perfectly accessorised with statement emerald earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia lets her trendy green sari do all the talking, effortlessly merging tradition with contemporary in her halterneck blouse, bold chandelier earrings and sleek hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala impresses in a chic green sari, elegant bustier and billowing long cape, perfect for a festive celebration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is ready to party in her flowing deep green saree and doriwala choli. And how cute is that heart-shaped bag showcasing her initials.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra’s festive-ready in her green silk suit with matching dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari is ready to twirl in her whimsical green sharara and jacket. With her stunning emerald jewellery capturing the light, she brings in a playful vibe that’s hard to miss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya P Varrier/Instagram

Prints, perfect pout and a perfect back, Priya Varrier nails it all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Layered in style, sparkling with embroidery -- Tejasswi Prakash knows how to own the moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall, Rakul Singh’s lehenga look outshines them all!

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

