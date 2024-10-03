Navratri, Day 1: Ananya, Pooja Dazzle In Yellow

Among the many things associated with the festival of Navratri is the magic of colours.

Each of the nine days has their own hue and the shade associated with Day 1 is yellow.

This day is dedicated to Maa Shailaputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

She is often depicted wearing a crescent moon on her hair and riding a bull.

The colour yellow, which is considered auspicious, suits everyone.

Here are some amazing ways to wear this joyous hue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Like Pooja Hegde, you can look resplendent in a mustard yellow lehenga. Accessorise it with beautiful traditional kundan ornaments for a mirror-cracking effect!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday embraces a playful look with her slinky lehenga, featuring lovely floral mukaish detailing. You could too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The right jewellery always makes a difference :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal enjoys the golden hour, glowing in her dual toned embroidered crop top, palazzos and translucent long jacket. It’s a nice idea for those of you who want to rejig your trad-wear this Navratri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

In an exquisitely styled embroidered yellow lehenga like this one, you will -- just like Sharvari does -- stand out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Try on a beautiful braid that will keep your hair away from your face as you dance the night away. Don’t forget to wear gorgeous statement earrings; they always enhance a festive look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Or, like Raashii Khanna, you can drape yourself in silk, complete with flowing dupatta, drop earrings, gold bangles and a striking burgundy pout.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F draws attention in her edgy corset blouse and sequinned saree, made to turn heads.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill brings on cheerful vibes in a radiant yellow ensemble that reflects her lively personality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh nails the modern sophisticated look with her deconstructed elegant anarkali, combining statement gold necklace and grace for a perfect festive look.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

