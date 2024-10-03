News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Navratri, Day 1: Ananya, Pooja Dazzle In Yellow

Navratri, Day 1: Ananya, Pooja Dazzle In Yellow

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 03, 2024 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Among the many things associated with the festival of Navratri is the magic of colours.

Each of the nine days has their own hue and the shade associated with Day 1 is yellow.

This day is dedicated to Maa Shailaputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

She is often depicted wearing a crescent moon on her hair and riding a bull.

The colour yellow, which is considered auspicious, suits everyone.

Here are some amazing ways to wear this joyous hue.

Pooja Hegde wears yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Like Pooja Hegde, you can look resplendent in a mustard yellow lehenga. Accessorise it with beautiful traditional kundan ornaments for a mirror-cracking effect!

 

Ananya Panday wears yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday embraces a playful look with her slinky lehenga, featuring lovely floral mukaish detailing. You could too.

 

Ananya Panday wears yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The right jewellery always makes a difference :)

 

Ananya Panday wears yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal enjoys the golden hour, glowing in her dual toned embroidered crop top, palazzos and translucent long jacket. It’s a nice idea for those of you who want to rejig your trad-wear this Navratri.

 

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

In an exquisitely styled embroidered yellow lehenga like this one, you will -- just like Sharvari does -- stand out.

 

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Try on a beautiful braid that will keep your hair away from your face as you dance the night away. Don’t forget to wear gorgeous statement earrings; they always enhance a festive look.

 

Raashii Khanna wears yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Or, like Raashii Khanna, you can drape yourself in silk, complete with flowing dupatta, drop earrings, gold bangles and a striking burgundy pout.

 

 

Alaya F wears yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F draws attention in her edgy corset blouse and sequinned saree, made to turn heads.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill brings on cheerful vibes in a radiant yellow ensemble that reflects her lively personality.

 

Rakul Singh wears yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh nails the modern sophisticated look with her deconstructed elegant anarkali, combining statement gold necklace and grace for a perfect festive look.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

 

Navratri, Day 1: Yellow

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Navratri pix: Adorable tots in festive revelry
Navratri pix: Adorable tots in festive revelry
Your Navratri pix: Readers in colourful outfits
Your Navratri pix: Readers in colourful outfits
Youngsters' Navratri plans: 'We get home at 2 am!'
Youngsters' Navratri plans: 'We get home at 2 am!'
What Akash Deep Prayed For At Ram Mandir
What Akash Deep Prayed For At Ram Mandir
T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce
T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce
Govinda Update: 'Papa Is Getting Better'
Govinda Update: 'Papa Is Getting Better'
'No Company Should Exploit Its Employees'
'No Company Should Exploit Its Employees'

More like this

Ready To Dance The Garba?

Ready To Dance The Garba?

Dance To These Songs This Navratri

Dance To These Songs This Navratri

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances