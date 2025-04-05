Zeenat's 'Sizzling' Song With Amitabh

'So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise.'

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman with Amitabh Bachchan in the song Samundar Mein Naha Ke from Pukar, here and below.

Mumbai's heat is making Zeenat Aman nostalgic.

She goes back in time and remembers the shooting for the song Samundar Mein Naha Ke from the 1983 film Pukar opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

'Uff.. I'll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It's just so damn hot!' she writes.

'The weather I mean. Though I won't be too coy to say that Mr. Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too.'

'Director-Producer Ramesh Behl's Pukar was a blast to shoot,' she adds.

'Its anti-colonial underpinning, excellent cast and catchy songs were what drew me to the script. Now Goa in the early 80s was quiet, idyllic and unpeopled. So Samundar Mein Naha Ke was shot on an empty beach and it was an easy-breezy affair.

'For me at least! I didn't have any lip syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn. The brief was as basic as they come -- look pretty! So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise.

'My otherwise seamless performance was hindered by one small fact -- I can't swim! I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater) for those shots of me writhing in the swash! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did convincing job of being a jal pari.

'Whether romantic or platonic, send this post to the person who owes you a beachside getaway this summer!'

'P.S: Here's another titbit for you. This was Mr Bachchan's first shoot after the life-threatening accident he suffered on the sets of Coolie in 1982. Bachchan mania was well-established in the country by then, and the nation practically held its breath till he was in the clear. So as you can imagine, the atmosphere on set was particularly buoyant during the making of this film.'