PIX: Kohli readies for CSK showdown!

IMAGE: RCB's Virat Kohli bats in the nets on Thursday, the eve of the blockbuster against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

Virat Kohli is the mood.

Ahead of the blockbuster between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, the RCB legend had a long batting session in the nets on the eve of the match.

Posting pictures of Kohli's practice session on their X handle, RCB captioned the pics: 'Ready for another Kohli Choreography? We can’t wait!'

After their opening win over Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend, RCB will look to keep the momentum in their stride and blank CSK who also won their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23.

Kohli will be instrumental in this effort as RCB chase the elusive title.