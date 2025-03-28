HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Kohli readies for CSK showdown!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: March 28, 2025 14:20 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: RCB's Virat Kohli bats in the nets on Thursday, the eve of the blockbuster against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

Virat Kohli is the mood.

 

Ahead of the blockbuster between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, the RCB legend had a long batting session in the nets on the eve of the match.

RCB's Virat Kohli bats in the nets on Thursday, the eve of the blockbuster against Chennai Super Kings

 

Posting pictures of Kohli's practice session on their X handle, RCB captioned the pics: 'Ready for another Kohli Choreography? We can’t wait!'

After their opening win over Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend, RCB will look to keep the momentum in their stride and blank CSK who also won their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23.

Virat Kohli

Kohli will be instrumental in this effort as RCB chase the elusive title. 

Virat Kohli

 VK

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

