Navratri Fasting Recipe: Shilpa's Kuttu Parathas

Navratri Fasting Recipe: Shilpa's Kuttu Parathas

By SHILPA MITTAL
October 04, 2024 12:55 IST
Upvas Thali

IMAGE: A Navratri upvaas thali. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Vivek3dartist/Wikimedia Commons

Even though a fasting meal, during Navratri, contains no wheat flour, no besan, no dal, no onion or garlic, it can have several interesting components that make for a tasty upvaas thali, like batata shaak/bhaji, thalipeeth, Sabudana Vada, Rajgira Sheera, Sabudana Khichdi, Rajgira Puris, samo with yoghurt, Jain-style Paneer Butter or Kuttu Parathas.

New Delhi-based Shilpa Mittal offers a recipe for Kuttu Parathas, made from buckwheat flour, with also small quantities of water chestnut flour and mashed potatoes.

Kuttu Parathas

Photograph: Kshamaya Daniel

Kuttu Parathas

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup kuttu aatta or buckwheat flour
  • ½ cup singhada aatta or water chestnut flour
  • 2 medium-sized boiled potato, peeled, mashed
  • 1 green chilly, finely chopped
  • Black pepper powder to taste, about a pinch
  • Sendha namak or rock salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • Water
  • Ghee to fry the parathas

Method

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the kuttu aatta, singhada aatta, mashed potatoes, chopped green chilly, black pepper, sendha namak.
    Gradually add water and knead into a smooth dough.
    The dough should be soft, but not sticky.
  • Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a ball about 1½ inches in diameter.
    Flatten slightly and using a rolling pin, roll it into a circle, about 6 inches in diameter.
  • Heat a tava or griddle over medium heat and once hot, place the rolled paratha on the tava.
    Cook for about a minute until it puffs up in places in small bubbles, then flip it over.
    Spread a little ghee on the cooked side and flip again.
    Cook for another minute, pressing gently with a spatula until both sides are golden brown and crispy.
  • Repeat with the remaining dough.
  • Serve hot with yoghurt and/or shaak
 
SHILPA MITTAL
