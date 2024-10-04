Navratri Fasting Recipe: Shilpa's Kuttu Parathas

Wikimedia Commons Photograph: Kind courtesy: Vivek3dartist IMAGE: A Navratri upvaas thali.

Even though a fasting meal, during Navratri, contains no wheat flour, no besan, no dal, no onion or garlic, it can have several interesting components that make for a tasty upvaas thali, like batata shaak/bhaji, thalipeeth, Sabudana Vada, Rajgira Sheera, Sabudana Khichdi, Rajgira Puris, samo with yoghurt, Jain-style Paneer Butter or Kuttu Parathas.

New Delhi-based Shilpa Mittal offers a recipe for Kuttu Parathas, made from buckwheat flour, with also small quantities of water chestnut flour and mashed potatoes.

Photograph: Kshamaya Daniel

Kuttu Parathas

Serves: 2 to 3

Ingredients

1 cup kuttu aatta or buckwheat flour

½ cup singhada aatta or water chestnut flour

2 medium-sized boiled potato, peeled, mashed

1 green chilly, finely chopped

Black pepper powder to taste, about a pinch

Sendha namak or rock salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Water

Ghee to fry the parathas

Method