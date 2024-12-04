Can Diabetics Have Tea With Milk?

For diabetics those who prefer milk tea, rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani has a few suggestions.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Can a balanced diet help manage diabetes and lower blood sugar levels?

Is it okay for diabetics to have tea and coffee in the morning?

What is the best way to lose a few kilos within a month?

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani is a practising dietician and nutritionist with over 26 years of experience. She specialises in weight loss and diabetes management.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE.





Anonymous: I am getting married in the first week of January.

This is my second chance at marriage.

I was 25 when I was a young bride. Now I am 34 and I have gained a lot of weight.

I am trying to lose weight from my face and belly area to be able to look good in my wedding sari. How can yoga help me?

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding!

Yoga can be a great ally in your journey to tone your face and belly as it combines physical exercise, mindfulness and breathing techniques.

However, lifestyle and dietary changes are mandatory for weight loss.

Maintaining a healthy diet with low carbohydrate and low fat foods, adequate protein and a high fibre diet will aid in weight loss.

Include foods like whole grain cereals, fruits, vegetables, beans, low-fat dairy foods, lean meat, etc.

Control portion size and have regular meals daily.

Avoid fast foods, sugary drinks, high-fat foods, etc, and exercise regularly. Drink plenty of water and sleep well.

Anonymous: My age is 41 and I weigh 83 kg.

My hba1c is 6.6 and average glucose levels is 142; fasting 101 and post lunch 110.

Till now I have not used any medicine related to diabetes.

Please suggest if I am diabetic or not. What do you think I should do now?

Based on your HbA1c level of 6.6 per cent and average glucose levels, it appears that you might be in the prediabetes range.

It is important to manage your diet and exercise well.

Include a good mix of protein, healthy fats and fibre-rich carbs in your meals.

Limit consumption of sodas, juices and other sugary beverages.

Be mindful of portion sizes. Try to eat at regular intervals to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

It's important to consult with your family physician for personalised advice.

Sumukh: Should there be a fixed lunch and dinner time for diabetics?

Should they avoid morning milk tea?

Having fixed meal times can help manage blood sugar levels for diabetics but it's important to find a schedule that works for your lifestyle.

As for morning milk tea, it's generally fine as long as it's unsweetened and doesn't spike your blood sugar.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.