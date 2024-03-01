Acidity Problem? Diabetic Diet? Ask rediffGURUS

If you are diabetic, avoid sugar, honey and jaggery in your diet, advises rediffGURU Shreya Shah.



rediffGURU Shreya Shah, founder of Health Fuel, is a clinical nutritionist, a certified diabetes educator and a weight loss expert.

A Fit India ambassador, she has been helping individuals manage thyroid, diabetes and other lifestyle problems with the right diet and nutrition plan for nearly a decade.

Rakesh: I am 41 male. Both parents are diabetic.

The doctor told me that because of parents' health history, I have an 80 percent chance of being diabetic by reaching 45.

What can I do to avoid this? Please suggest.

Your genetics load the gun but your lifestyle pulls the trigger.

Avoid sugar, honey and jaggery in your diet.

Avoid processed and packaged foods.

Eat protein with every meal.

Exercise regularly.

Manage sleep and stress.

Surinder Singh: I have been suffering from Type 2 diabetes for 27 years and my sugar level goes up and down very frequently.

My HbA1c is 8.5 I'm unable to control it. I am on two times of insulin. Lantus for 24 hours and Hummalog lispro.

Please advise how to control it.

Is it reversible as there are many ads on Facebook, etc?

If yes, then what would be the best way to get rid of this?

Reduce the overall carb consumption, which also includes millets.

Include protein and healthy fat in all your meals.

Reduce the overall carb consumption, which also includes millets.

Include protein and healthy fat in all your meals.

Exercise regularly -- at least 30 minutes a day and include weight training three times a week.

Get quality sleep of eight hours a day.

Manage stress levels.

About putting diabetes into remission, if it is in the early stage of diabetes or pre-diabetic stage, remission is potentially achievable.





Anonymous: My wife aged 45 years is regularly complaining about acidity.

She is not able to eat well. This has been happening for the last five months.

What is your advice to ease this?

Eat more simple, home-cooked meals.

Shift from refined oil to cold-pressed oil/ghee.

Eat smaller meals.

Include curd and buttermilk in your meals.

Have an early dinner, with a gap of two to three hours between dinner and bedtime.

Avoid raw foods.

Deep breathe before your meal.

Chew your food thoroughly.

Eat slowly.

Avoid green chillies.

Deepak: Can diabetic patients eat honey?

No!

Honey = sugar!

So avoid!

