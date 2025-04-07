On The Beach With Samantha

Fort Kochi's charm lies in its oldness. Put on that cap, lace up your sneakers and those 10,000 steps are easy-peasy!

Photographs: Archana Masih/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Fort Kochi promenade is a great place to walk, sit and watch.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was smiling from every lamp post advertising Skie ice cream on the Fort Kochi promenade -- and as early as 7 am in the morning, young couples dressed in their wedding best were getting photographed at the many dreamy spots in the charming colonial town.

Fort Kochi is a walking treat. The oldness of it is what gives it charm. The Portuguese, Dutch and English bungalows -- many of which are now cute hotels -- are a visual delight with bougainvillea and amaltash flowers flaming in the archways.

IMAGE: Plenty of benches to sit and do your own thing.

The hotel we stayed at used to be a Portuguese mint for silver coins. Among those tiny lanes is also a house where Vasco da Gama is believed to have once lived, while the church where he was buried (St Francis) for 14 years before his body was taken to Lisbon draws the biggest crowds.

Clusters of autorickshaws hang outside the church promising sightseeing tours for as little as Rs 200 for a couple of hours. The comfy autos are a fun way to explore the town. We relied on our driver's recommendation to buy spices and banana chips. The auto hood, a homage to a foreign tourist who had given him the money to buy the auto.

IMAGE: Colonial bungalows with interesting doorways stand under shady trees.

The other draw, of course, are the Chinese fishing nets which look like giant hammocks poised above the water. The nets are fastened on Burma teak logs that are rotated to lower the nets into the water.

Though no longer used for fishing, fishermen still lower it into the water every morning and evening for curious tourists.

The nets are believed to be introduced by Chinese explorer Zheng He from the kingdom of Kublai Khan, the Mongol emperor who united China under his rule in the early 13th century.

A Bengali extended family was merrily taking pictures perched on the Burma teak and then stopped by to have a look at the fresh catch of fish, crabs and prawn being sold at daybreak.

IMAGE: The Chinese fishing nets which look like giant hammocks are one of Fort Kochi's biggest draws.

Morning is the best time to walk around the lanes and the waterfront as committed walkers go by and people sit and meditate facing the rising sun.

Many of the town's walls are painted in wonderful bright coloured art, numerous cool art cafes invitingly beckon for coffee, cake and more and a giant mural of hockey star P R Sreejesh looks out from a public playground.

IMAGE: A mural celebrating hockey star goalkeeper P R Sreejesh known as the Great Wall of Indian Hockey.

Old colonial bungalows with large slatted wooden windows, the vast canopy of trees, interesting indie stores, plenty of massage options, even plentier tourist day packages -- it has many delightful offerings for tourists.

And, while in Fort Kochi make time to dine by the sea. We had a great early dinner at Seagull restaurant and watched the ships go by. The staff is competent and they even had a crib for sleeping children.

What better way to end a two day trip than on a sea food high by the sea breeze.

IMAGE: The old bungalows of Fort Kochi are among its biggest USPs.

Some pointers:

Take the prepaid cabs from Kochi airport. A sedan costs around Rs 1,700. Fort Kochi is around 45 minutes from the airport.

Our group included super seniors and mid seniors, middle aged folk and a child. The cobbled roads are not wheelchair compatible. If elders can manage 10, 20 steps, autorickshaws will get you anywhere.

Our stay was at the newly opened Kara Hotel located opposite the parade ground; everything was close by. The restored Portuguese double storied mint is a tasteful, minimalist haven for a relaxing holiday.

The hotel provides a sumptuous, healthy home-made complimentary breakfast, and can provide lunch and dinner too if informed in advance. Their staff is excellent.

The hotel has some great art pieces. A Husain was in our room!

Take a boat ride to the backwaters. It is a day trip.

Visit David Hall built around 1695, Aspinwall House, St Francis Church and Jew Town in Mattancherry.

Have a meal at the colonial Brunton Boatyard, Seagull, Fusion Bay, Kerala Cafe, Lila Cafe.

IMAGE: Many Portuguese and Dutch bungalows have been restored and set up as hotels.

Browse at Idiom Books by the post office (they ship your books wherever you want), and while there pop into the Tribes by India store for handicrafts from around the country.

Watch Kathakali and Kalaripayattu in the evening at the Kerala Kathakali Centre.

Carry a cap; it is very hot and humid during the day.

And drink plenty of water. Surprisingly, coconut water wasn't that easy to find.

Tuck in that bottle of water, put on that cap, lace up your sneakers and those 10,000 steps are easy-peasy!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com