How To Protect Your Child From 'Hidden Sugars'



Ingredients such as corn syrup, cane sugar, or fruit juice concentrate, which are essentially forms of added sugar, often appear near the top of the list, indicating their high concentration in the product.

This is a red flag for anyone concerned about their child's sugar intake, warns Pankaj Prakash Sharma, founder, Happa Foods.

In today's fast-paced world, parents are often juggling multiple responsibilities. One of the most common challenges they face is ensuring their children have access to healthy, nutritious food.

Unfortunately, many packaged foods, especially those marketed for children, are loaded with hidden sugars.

These sugars are added to enhance flavour, preserve freshness or simply make the food more appealing.

While we often associate sugary foods with desserts or sodas, sugar is frequently added to snacks, baby food, cereals and even savoury products. This makes it difficult for parents to make truly healthy choices, particularly when it comes to feeding their young ones.

Sugar, in various forms, has become a ubiquitous ingredient in processed food.

What many parents don't realise is that sugar can hide under many different names.

Common culprits include high fructose corn syrup, cane sugar, sucrose, glucose and even seemingly more natural options like honey or maple syrup.

While these may seem like healthier alternatives, they still contribute to the same underlying problem -- an overabundance of sugar in a child's diet.

The sheer prevalence of sugar in packaged foods means that even foods which seem 'healthy' or 'kid-friendly' can contribute to excessive sugar consumption.

For instance, fruit purees or yoghourts marketed to parents often contain added sugars to enhance the taste or texture, even though the natural sugars found in fruit would have been sufficient.

Given the amount of sugar hidden in everyday foods, it's essential for parents to become savvy label readers.

The ingredients list on packaged food provides critical information, often revealing the sugar content that may not be immediately obvious.

For instance, many products will advertise themselves as 'natural' or 'organic' but that doesn't mean they are free from added sugars.



Another important aspect about reading labels is understanding the 'added sugars' section.

With growing awareness about the risks of sugar, food manufacturers are now required to list the amount of added sugars separately from natural sugars on the nutrition facts panel.

Parents should pay close attention to this number to avoid exceeding the recommended daily intake for children, which can vary depending on age. For example, the American Heart Association recommends (external link) that children between the ages of two and 18 consume no more than 25 grams (around six teaspoons) of added sugar per day.

If the food you're considering for your child contains a significant percentage of that amount in just one serving, it may be time to look for an alternative.

Beyond just reading labels, it's also important to consider the portion sizes on the packaging.

Many processed foods are sold in single-serve sizes, which might downplay the actual quantity of sugar being consumed.

A product might list a small amount of sugar for a single teaspoon or a small cup, but in reality, parents may serve their child a larger portion.

In this case, it is vital to calculate the total sugar intake based on how much is actually being consumed. This is particularly important with products like fruit purees or smoothies, where parents may be unaware that a small packet can contain as much sugar as a whole candy bar.

The negative effects of sugar on children's health are well-documented and go far beyond the immediate concern of weight gain.

Consuming excess sugar can lead to both physical and mental health problems, which can have long-lasting consequences.

Physically, sugar is one of the leading contributors to childhood obesity. The average child today consumes much more sugar than is healthy, leading to an imbalance of calories and contributing to the epidemic of obesity among children.

When children consume sugary foods, their bodies store the excess calories as fat. This can lead to weight gain, which increases the risk of developing more serious health issues, such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and even early-onset heart disease.

Sugar also plays a significant role in oral health. The bacteria in the mouth feed on the sugar and produce acids that erode tooth enamel, leading to cavities and other dental problems.

Children who consume a high-sugar diet are more likely to develop tooth decay which can cause pain, affect speech and impact their overall health.

Regular exposure to sugary snacks and drinks can also disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to poor energy levels.

The effects of sugar on mental health are often overlooked but they can be just as damaging.

Children's brains are especially sensitive to the fluctuations caused by sugar.

When a child consumes a sugar-laden snack or drink, their blood sugar spikes quickly, giving them a short burst of energy. This is usually followed by a rapid drop in blood sugar which can result in irritability, fatigue and difficulty in focusing.

These 'sugar highs' and 'crashes' are not just uncomfortable but can disrupt a child's ability to concentrate and behave appropriately.

Over time, this can lead to chronic mood swings, irritability and a lack of emotional regulation.

Diets high in sugar can also have long-term impact on a child's brain development.

Excessive sugar intake has been linked to brain inflammation, which can affect cognitive functions such as memory, learning and decision-making.

Studies also suggest that high sugar consumption may increase the risk of mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. The constant fluctuation in blood sugar levels can affect the production of neurotransmitters, the chemicals in the brain that regulate mood, energy, and behaviour.

In light of these dangers, it’s crucial for parents to seek healthier alternatives to sugary packaged foods.

The best way to ensure your child gets the nutrients they need without excess sugar is to provide them with whole, unprocessed foods.

Fresh fruits, vegetables and grains should form the core of any child’s diet. For instance, instead of offering fruit-flavoured yoghurt packed with added sugars, consider offering plain, unsweetened yoghurt and topping it with fresh fruit.

Similarly, when making snacks, choose whole grain crackers, homemade granola bars or simply fresh fruit which provide natural sugars along with fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. Homemade purees made from fresh vegetables and fruits are a fantastic option for babies and young children, providing all the nutritional benefits without the need for added sweeteners or preservatives.

By making small changes and choosing foods that are less processed and free from added sugars, parents can greatly improve their child's health.

It's important to remember that occasional indulgences are perfectly fine, but they should be balanced with healthy, nutrient-rich options.

As parents become more mindful of the sugar content in the foods they offer, they'll help create the foundation for a healthier future -- one where children grow strong, both physically and mentally.

Sugar is an insidious ingredient that can have far-reaching consequences on a child's health.

By learning how to read food labels, recognising hidden sources of sugar and opting for healthier alternatives, parents can reduce the amount of sugar their children consume.

This not only helps prevent obesity and other health problems but also supports healthy brain development, emotional well-being and long-term happiness.

