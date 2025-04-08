HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!

REDIFF STYLE
April 08, 2025 08:25 IST

Aaryapriya Bhuyan, all of 19, inadvertently became the real MVP when her heartbroken reaction to Dhoni's dismissal in the CSK vs RR IPL match on March 30 went viral.

From a Guwahati teen with 800 Insta followers, she turned into an internet sensation with 387,000 followers at last count; proving that sometimes the most relatable reaction face can land you brand deals with Swiggy and Yes Madam faster than a Dhoni six.

In other words, a simple meme can take you places! And it does help when you have a cool sense of fashion.

Aaryapriya Bhuyan

IMAGE: That sharp winged eyeliner is on fleek. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aaryapriya Bhuyan/Instagram

 

Aaryapriya Bhuyan

IMAGE: When in doubt, a white dress and a classy watch has you sorted.

 

Aaryapriya Bhuyan

IMAGE: Ruched dresses make the best travel companion for beach holidays.

 

Aaryapriya Bhuyan

IMAGE: Sometimes nerdy glasses make quite a flirty selfie!

 

Aaryapriya Bhuyan

IMAGE: All hot girls love tinted sunnies and a cute gemstone necklace.

 

Aaryapriya Bhuyan

IMAGE: Tie-up dresses like these are perfect for romantic outings.

Aaryapriya Bhuyan

REDIFF STYLE
