The Girl Who Dhoni Made Famous!

Aaryapriya Bhuyan, all of 19, inadvertently became the real MVP when her heartbroken reaction to Dhoni's dismissal in the CSK vs RR IPL match on March 30 went viral.

From a Guwahati teen with 800 Insta followers, she turned into an internet sensation with 387,000 followers at last count; proving that sometimes the most relatable reaction face can land you brand deals with Swiggy and Yes Madam faster than a Dhoni six.

In other words, a simple meme can take you places! And it does help when you have a cool sense of fashion.

IMAGE: That sharp winged eyeliner is on fleek. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aaryapriya Bhuyan/Instagram

IMAGE: When in doubt, a white dress and a classy watch has you sorted.

IMAGE: Ruched dresses make the best travel companion for beach holidays.

IMAGE: Sometimes nerdy glasses make quite a flirty selfie!

IMAGE: All hot girls love tinted sunnies and a cute gemstone necklace.

IMAGE: Tie-up dresses like these are perfect for romantic outings.

