How To Manage Diabetes? Ask rediffGURUS HERE

India is often described as the diabetes capital of the world.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from Type 2 diabetes and nearly 25 million are prediabetic; this means they are at a higher risk of developing diabetes in the near future.

The sugar is our blood is insulated by a hormone called insulin.

When you are diabetic, the pancreas either does not produce enough insulin or the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

Individuals who are diabetic are at increased risk of heart diseases, dental problems, joint pain and a host of health issues.

To increase awareness about this disease, November 14 has been designated as World Diabetes Day.

It is the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in the year 1922.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya is a diabetologist, an infectious diseases and public health specialist and a vaccine expert.

He also has over 20 years of experience in hypertension, thyroid disorders and respiratory illnesses.

Komal Jethmalani is a dietician and nutritionist who specialises in weight loss and diabetes management.

Dr Karthiyayani Mahadevan is a general physician, head, wellness and well-being for senior citizens at Columbia Pacific Communities.

Pushpa R is the founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes and specialises in meditation, yoga for wellness and mindfulness.