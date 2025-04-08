HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How To Study Part-Time At Govt Law College, Mumbai

April 08, 2025

The Government Law College, Mumbai, is inviting applications for its one year part-time diploma course in securities laws 2025-26.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

What is it about?

The course is designed to provide specialised knowledge and a comparative study of Indian and international frameworks and regulatory structures.

The faculty includes experts from the academic world, including the judiciary, regulators like SEBI, reputed attorneys and experts from corporate houses who are well-versed in securities laws.

The course comprises the following 10 modules:

  1. Company law

  2. Public offering and private placement of securities

  3. Intermediaries, market infrastructure and products

  4. Institutional players, insolvency and bankruptcy and stressed assets resolution

  5. Acquisition of shares and takeovers

  6. Insider trading, market manipulation and fraud

  7. Liabilities for securities laws violations

  8. Corporate ethics

  9. Foreign exchange requirements

  10. Taxation of securities

Who can apply?

Graduates in any discipline having a basic understanding of corporate law may apply.

The course will accommodate a maximum of 60 students. Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interviews conducted by a panel of experts.

How to apply?

Interested students may refer to the GLC website or check details in the Google docs form link HERE.

Important dates

The last date for receipt of the completed application is Monday, April 14, 2025.

Contact details

For enquiries by telephone, you may call +91 9820889780 between 2 and 4 pm IST.

For enquiries by e-mail, you can write to glcslcadmissions@gmail.com.

