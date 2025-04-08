How To Study Part-Time At Govt Law College, Mumbai

The Government Law College, Mumbai, is inviting applications for its one year part-time diploma course in securities laws 2025-26.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

What is it about?

The Government Law College, Mumbai, is inviting applications for its one year part-time diploma course in securities laws 2025-26.

The course is designed to provide specialised knowledge and a comparative study of Indian and international frameworks and regulatory structures.

The faculty includes experts from the academic world, including the judiciary, regulators like SEBI, reputed attorneys and experts from corporate houses who are well-versed in securities laws.

The course comprises the following 10 modules:

Company law



Public offering and private placement of securities



Intermediaries, market infrastructure and products



Institutional players, insolvency and bankruptcy and stressed assets resolution



Acquisition of shares and takeovers



Insider trading, market manipulation and fraud



Liabilities for securities laws violations



Corporate ethics



Foreign exchange requirements



Taxation of securities

Who can apply?

Graduates in any discipline having a basic understanding of corporate law may apply.

The course will accommodate a maximum of 60 students. Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interviews conducted by a panel of experts.

How to apply?

Interested students may refer to the GLC website or check details in the Google docs form link HERE.

Important dates

The last date for receipt of the completed application is Monday, April 14, 2025.

Contact details

For enquiries by telephone, you may call +91 9820889780 between 2 and 4 pm IST.

For enquiries by e-mail, you can write to glcslcadmissions@gmail.com.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.