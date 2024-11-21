How to read your blood sugar report 

Normal blood sugar levels typically should be less than 100 mg/dL.

Blood sugar, or blood glucose, refers to the amount of sugar present in your bloodstream.

This sugar comes from the food you eat and is your body's main source of energy.

What causes blood sugar to rise?

Higher blood sugar levels, also known as hyperglycaemia, can be caused by consuming foods high in carbohydrates and sugar.

Regular, moderate exercise helps your body use glucose for energy which means a sedentary lifestyle can lead to higher blood sugar.

Stress hormones can also cause blood sugar to rise.

When you are unwell, your body may release stress hormones potentially raising blood sugar.





Certain medications can also increase blood sugar levels.

Not drinking enough water can concentrate the sugar in your blood.

When your body's cells don't respond well to insulin, glucose can build up in your blood.

Menstruation, pregnancy or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome can affect blood sugar levels.

Poor sleep can affect your body's insulin sensitivity.

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes involve problems with insulin, leading to chronically high blood sugar levels if not managed properly.

It's important to maintain healthy blood sugar levels through a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management and, if necessary, medication as prescribed by your doctor.

Regular monitoring can help detect and address high blood sugar early.

To keep the blood sugar levels within the recommended range, one has to go for regular screening to monitor one's metabolic health.

If you are pre-diabetic or at risk of diabetes, you must test as recommended by your doctor.

What are the tests for monitoring blood sugar levels?

You must always check with your physician or diabetologist before signing up for a blood test.

Various types of tests help determine the cause and condition of blood sugar.

The Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG) Test measures blood sugar after an eight-hour fast; it is usually done in the morning before breakfast and is used to diagnose diabetes and monitor long-term control. Random Plasma Glucose Test measures blood sugar at any time of day and doesn't require fasting. The Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT) tests how well your body processes glucose; it involves drinking a glucose solution and testing blood sugar over two-three hours. This is often used to diagnose gestational diabetes. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) uses a small sensor inserted under the skin and provides real-time glucose readings throughout the day and night. Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) employs a personal glucometer and test strip that allows for regular at-home testing and provides immediate feedback about blood sugar levels. The HbA1c Test, also known as the Haemoglobin A1c Test, is an important blood test used to diagnose and monitor diabetes.It measures your average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months.



The test measures the percentage of your haemoglobin proteins that are glycated (coated with sugar).



HbA1c results are given as a percentage. For example if you are below 5.7%, it is considered normal; 5.7% to 6.4%, you are prediabetic; 6.5% or above, you have diabetes.

After taking these tests, you will need to consult your doctor who can suggest medications to bring down the blood sugar levels to the normal range.

How often should blood sugar be checked?

Children and teens (under 18 years)

Without diabetes: Every three years, starting at the age of 10.

With diabetes: Two to four times a year for HbA1c plus daily monitoring.

Adults (18 to 44 years) and middle-aged adults (45 to 64 years)

Without risk factors: Every three years

With risk factors: Annually

With diabetes: Every three to six months for HbA1c, plus regular monitoring.

Older adults (65+)

Without diabetes: Annually

With diabetes: Every three to six months for HbA1c, plus regular monitoring.

How to read your blood sugar report

Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS)

Normal: 70-99 mg/dL

Prediabetes: 100-125 mg/dL

Diabetes: 126 mg/dL or higher

Postprandial Blood Sugar (PPBS) -- Taken two hours after eating

Normal: Less than 140 mg/dL

Prediabetes: 140-199 mg/dL

Diabetes: 200 mg/dL or higher

Random Blood Sugar (RBS)

Normal: Below 140 mg/dL

Possibly abnormal: 140-199 mg/dL

Likely diabetes: 200 mg/dL or higher

Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c)

Normal: Below 5.7%





Prediabetes: 5.7% to 6.4%





Diabetes: 6.5% or higher

If you have abnormal blood sugar levels or are at the risk of diabetes, then seek timely help.

Take medication to control blood sugar levels. Eat a balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, lentils and seeds.

Avoid junk, processed, oily and canned foods that can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Try to get sound sleep at night for at least eight to nine hours.

De-stress by doing yoga and meditation.

