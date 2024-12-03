How Acid Reflux Impacts Your Health

Certain foods that are spicy, fatty or acidic (citrus fruits, tomatoes) can cause acidity.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Acidity, a common digestive discomfort often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, can be a significant indicator of underlying gut health issues.

The burning sensation that you feel in the chest or upper abdomen is a result of stomach acid refluxing into the oesophagus.

If it goes undetected, acidity can lead to more serious complications.

The connection between acidity and gut health

A healthy gut microbiome, a diverse community of microorganisms in your digestive tract, plays a crucial role in overall health and particularly impacts the following:

Immune function: A healthy gut helps train and regulate the immune system.

Nutrient absorption: The gut absorbs essential nutrients from food.

Brain health: The gut-brain axis impacts mood, cognitive function and mental health.

Inflammation: A healthy gut can help reduce inflammation throughout the body.

Hormone regulation: The gut influences the production and regulation of hormones in the body.

Skin health: if your gut is not healthy, it can lead to various skin conditions like breakouts and redness of skin.

What is acidity?

At the heart of acidity lies a weakened lower oesophageal sphincter -- a muscle that typically prevents acid reflux.

When this muscle relaxes inappropriately, stomach acid can go back into the oesophagus, causing irritation and inflammation.

The health risks of acidity

It can cause heartburn.

While occasional heartburn is relatively normal, it is important to understand that frequent or severe episodes can lead to more serious health problems. A few of them are listed below:

Oesophagitis: Inflammation of the oesophagus.

Barrett's oesophagus: A precancerous condition.

Dental erosion: Damage to tooth enamel.

What causes acidity?

A combination of dietary, lifestyle and medical factors can contribute to acidity.

1. Dietary triggers

Certain foods that are spicy, fatty or acidic foods (citrus fruits, tomatoes) can cause acidity.

Eating too much of chocolate, mint and carbonated beverages may also cause an imbalance, leading to acidity.

Consuming large meals or eating close to bedtime is another common reason for acidity.

2. Poor lifestyle habits

If you are overweight or obese or suffer from stress and anxiety, it will affect your gut health, leading to acidity.

A general lack of physical activity combined by poor sleep habits and dehydration can also impair your gut.

If you have a tendency to lie down immediately after having a meal, you could be prone to acidity.

Regularly wearing tight clothing while eating can also trigger acidity. Tighter clothing may put pressure on your stomach and stomach acids, leading to acidity.

3. Medical conditions

Certain medical conditions like hiatal hernia, pregnancy, certain medications, a weakened lower oesophageal sphincter; delayed stomach emptying (gastroparesis) and age can also be causes for acidity.

How to manage acidity

To alleviate acidity and prevent complications, you can consider the following tips:

Dietary adjustments

Avoid trigger foods.

Eat smaller, more frequent meals.

Chew food thoroughly and eat slowly.

Limit caffeine and alcohol intake.

Lifestyle modifications

Maintain a healthy body weight.

Quit smoking.

Wear loose-fitting clothes.

Avoid lying down immediately after meals (wait for at least three hours).

Elevate the head of your bed by 6 to 8 inches.

Practise relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation.

Exercise daily.

Drink enough water.

Maintain a good posture while working and studying.

If acidity is severe or persistent, please consult a doctor for medication or other treatment options.

How to nurture your gut

To maintain a healthy gut, you must incorporate these practices into your lifestyle:

Diet: Eat a diverse diet rich in fibre, fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Probiotics: Incorporate fermented foods like yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut into your diet.

Hydration: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Stress management: Practise stress-reducing techniques like meditation and yoga.

Sleep: Ensure adequate sleep for optimal gut function.

Exercise: Regular physical activity promotes gut health.

By understanding the intricate relationship between acidity and gut health, you can take proactive steps to manage symptoms and improve your overall well-being.

Remember, a healthy gut is the foundation of a healthy life.

Dr Meghraj Ingle is director and senior consultant-gastroenterology at the Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel, central Mumbai.