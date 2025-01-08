HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Priyanka, Kangana Agree On The Beauty Of...

Priyanka, Kangana Agree On The Beauty Of...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 09:42 IST

x

Choker necklaces have been around for centuries; from ancient Egyptian royalty to Victorian aristocrats, everyone wore them.

They made a big comeback in the Nineties and continue to be a trendy, versatile accessory, blending classic antiquity with modern style.

Bollywood stars are pairing chokers with everything from classic sarees to edgy contemporary outfits, creating standout looks.

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal uses an oxidized choker to bling it on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari's navratna choker and red bindi? Total desi dazzle! Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Divya Khosla

IMAGE: Divya Khossla's choker is pure festive goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

 

Amyra Dastur

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur joins the pastel lehenga-emerald choker trend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi is shining bright in her stacked diamond and blue sapphire choker. Ice, ice, baby! Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna's chunky chain choker goes perfectly with her mod vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut's pearl and diamond choker? It's a coquette core dream. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's diamond and blue sapphire choker is a whole mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Damani/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Glam Up This Christmas Like Rakul, Sara, Deepika
Glam Up This Christmas Like Rakul, Sara, Deepika
Kareena, Sara Love Going Green With...
Kareena, Sara Love Going Green With...
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!
Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Inside Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

webstory image 2

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood

webstory image 3

5 Homemade Winter Soups

VIDEOS

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai Airport1:12

Newly-married PV Sindhu spotted with husband at Mumbai...

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri3:19

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD