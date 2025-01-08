Priyanka, Kangana Agree On The Beauty Of...

Choker necklaces have been around for centuries; from ancient Egyptian royalty to Victorian aristocrats, everyone wore them.

They made a big comeback in the Nineties and continue to be a trendy, versatile accessory, blending classic antiquity with modern style.

Bollywood stars are pairing chokers with everything from classic sarees to edgy contemporary outfits, creating standout looks.

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal uses an oxidized choker to bling it on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari's navratna choker and red bindi ? Total desi dazzle!

IMAGE: Divya Khossla's choker is pure festive goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur joins the pastel lehenga-emerald choker trend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi is shining bright in her stacked diamond and blue sapphire choker. Ice, ice, baby! Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna's chunky chain choker goes perfectly with her mod vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut's pearl and diamond choker? It's a coquette core dream. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's diamond and blue sapphire choker is a whole mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Damani/Instagram

