Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!

The fashionable cape has a long history.

Warriors and knights wore them to signify their stature. Magicians sported black versions, while waving their wand, for theatrical effect.

Superheroes donned capes to enhance their mystique and perform aerial stunts.

Guess who is wearing them now? The lasses of Bollywood!

This unusual apparel still offers that it's-a-bird-it's-a-plane-it's-superman/woman-type excitement when our desi gals strut about in them, because of the adventurous visual flair they provide.

Get ready to turn heads, because this Bollywood-approved fashion trend is on fire...

IMAGE: The dupatta portion of a lehenga-choli outfit, from Anamika Khanna's dreamy collection, gets a panelled cape construction that Raveena Tandon's daughter, style-princess Rasha Thadani pulls off with aplomb. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: Diana Penty embraces the fashion in her showstopper moment for Charu & Vasundhara. Her sheer cape was paired with a beige lehenga. Talk about a look that floats -- literally! Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty's cape-ish sheer jacket does magic with her black suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Current Laga Re? Deepz P goes for the supernatural aura in this embroidered wide-legged trousers with a matching blazer and a jewelled cape. Her maang tikka is just a 'chef's kiss'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Chauhan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala looks more like a goddess than superwoman in this sophisticated, snow-white corset-palazzo pants-cape ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor goes for full-on golden sona glam in a cape-embellished lehenga number. It's a bit too heavy and zari-ed for any superheroine antics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty is all about the serpentine theme -- her deep emerald green coords and contrasting white cape, with heavy ornamentation, drip off her, lending the star an imperious air. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal is ready to glide into 2025 in Pantone's colour of the year -- rich Mocha Mousse in a Greek toga-cape costume, Stunning right? It lead a fan to ask: 'Please will you marry me. Apke bina nahin ji sakta'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Lady Killer Bhumi Pednekar gives major 'Cleopatra meets Rajakumari' realness in a swoonworthy velvet cape that's sprinkled with ample mirror work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: In the pic above you probably didn't notice Bhumi's nail harnesses. Major brownie points! Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

