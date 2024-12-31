HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read
December 31, 2024

The fashionable cape has a long history.

Warriors and knights wore them to signify their stature. Magicians sported black versions, while waving their wand, for theatrical effect.

Superheroes donned capes to enhance their mystique and perform aerial stunts.

Guess who is wearing them now? The lasses of Bollywood!

This unusual apparel still offers that it's-a-bird-it's-a-plane-it's-superman/woman-type excitement when our desi gals strut about in them, because of the adventurous visual flair they provide.

Get ready to turn heads, because this Bollywood-approved fashion trend is on fire...

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: The dupatta portion of a lehenga-choli outfit, from Anamika Khanna's dreamy collection, gets a panelled cape construction that Raveena Tandon's daughter, style-princess Rasha Thadani pulls off with aplomb. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

 

Diana Penty

IMAGE: Diana Penty embraces the fashion in her showstopper moment for Charu & Vasundhara. Her sheer cape was paired with a beige lehenga. Talk about a look that floats -- literally! Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Krithi Shetty's cape-ish sheer jacket does magic with her black suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

Anjali Chauhan

IMAGE: Current Laga ReDeepz P goes for the supernatural aura in this embroidered wide-legged trousers with a matching blazer and a jewelled cape. Her maang tikka is just a 'chef's kiss'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Chauhan/Instagram

 

Shefali Jariwala

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala looks more like a goddess than superwoman in this sophisticated, snow-white corset-palazzo pants-cape ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

 

Mohit Rai

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor goes for full-on golden sona glam in a cape-embellished lehenga number. It's a bit too heavy and zari-ed for any superheroine antics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty is all about the serpentine theme -- her deep emerald green coords and contrasting white cape, with heavy ornamentation, drip off her, lending the star an imperious air. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

 

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal is ready to glide into 2025 in Pantone's colour of the year -- rich Mocha Mousse in a Greek toga-cape costume, Stunning right? It lead a fan to ask: 'Please will you marry me. Apke bina nahin ji sakta'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Lady Killer Bhumi Pednekar gives major 'Cleopatra meets Rajakumari' realness in a swoonworthy velvet cape that's sprinkled with ample mirror work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: In the pic above you probably didn't notice Bhumi's nail harnesses. Major brownie points! Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

SHRISTI SAHOO
