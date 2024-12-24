News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Kareena, Sara Love Going Green With...

Kareena, Sara Love Going Green With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 24, 2024 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Emerald jewellery, symbolising prosperity, love and elegance, has long been cherished in India.

This precious green gemstone, which is associated with the heart chakra, is an ideal accessory at modern weddings, festive occasions and parties.

From timeless necklaces to contemporary earrings, emeralds are becoming the celeb world's favourite jewellery.

Alaviaa

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, Alaviaa, looks lovely in Russian emerald jewellery. The maximalist stones complement her chiselled features. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: The free-spirited Sara Ali Khan wears a pearl and emerald choker with her colourful attire. The pearls add a nice contrast and tone down the drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Take some style cues to make your brown eyes pop. Mrunal's green winged liner also blends beautifully with her emerald choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Sonam A Kapoor

IMAGE: Is 'unconventional' Sonam Kapoor's middle name? Coz she surprises us every time with her edgy bling choices. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: This real-life princess is all decked up in emeralds. We can't take our eyes off her stacked bangles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan's emerald chandelier earrings do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

Anjali Sivaraman

IMAGE: Anjali Sivaraman casts a hypnotic spell as she showcases a Sabyasachi bridal outfit. That massive emerald lifts the entire look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
2024's Stunning Brides: Aditi, Surbhi, Aaliyah...
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024
Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!
Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!
PIX: India Ramp Up 4th Test Prep
PIX: India Ramp Up 4th Test Prep
Police complaint against actors, director of Pushpa 2
Police complaint against actors, director of Pushpa 2
Fateh Follows Bollywood Action Template
Fateh Follows Bollywood Action Template
Accused no. 11 Allu Arjun appears for questioning
Accused no. 11 Allu Arjun appears for questioning
More like this
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances