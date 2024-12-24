Kareena, Sara Love Going Green With...

Emerald jewellery, symbolising prosperity, love and elegance, has long been cherished in India.

This precious green gemstone, which is associated with the heart chakra, is an ideal accessory at modern weddings, festive occasions and parties.

From timeless necklaces to contemporary earrings, emeralds are becoming the celeb world's favourite jewellery.

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, Alaviaa, looks lovely in Russian emerald jewellery. The maximalist stones complement her chiselled features. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa/Instagram

IMAGE: The free-spirited Sara Ali Khan wears a pearl and emerald choker with her colourful attire. The pearls add a nice contrast and tone down the drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Take some style cues to make your brown eyes pop. Mrunal's green winged liner also blends beautifully with her emerald choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Is 'unconventional' Sonam Kapoor's middle name? Coz she surprises us every time with her edgy bling choices. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram IMAGE: This real-life princess is all decked up in emeralds. We can't take our eyes off her stacked bangles

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan's emerald chandelier earrings do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Anjali Sivaraman casts a hypnotic spell as she showcases a Sabyasachi bridal outfit. That massive emerald lifts the entire look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Sivaraman/Instagram

