Glam Up This December Like Rakul, Sara, Deepika!

Christmas colours -- red, green and gold -- capture the festive spirit with timeless elegance.

Red brings warmth and energy, green reflects renewal and gold adds a touch of opulence. Together, they create the perfect holiday wardrobe that's both classic and chic.

Here's how you can wear shimmering gold gowns, bold red dresses and emerald green silhouettes to make an impression this party season.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone is a vision of elegance in this caped red outfit. She drops all other jewellery to let the statement necklace shine. Her timeless look radiates grace and sophistication, proving once again that less is truly more. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Krystle D'Souza's green ruffled dress, paired with a sleek, wet-look hair and strappy heels, is ideal for Christmas parties. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Malvi Malhotra raises the glam game to a whole new level in an iridescent sequinned dress that sparkles with every step. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvi Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a bejewelled Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. The regal ensemble makes her the ultimate showstopper. Photograph: Kind courtesy Who Wore What When/Instagram

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri looks ethereal in an ivory white sari gown, adorned with shimmering Swarovski crystals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar glistens in a stunning golden sheath dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh sets hearts racing in a red off-shoulder dress, paired perfectly with golden heart earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kakali Das Photography/Instagram

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik's co-ords paint the town red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

