Lord Ganesha: Dil Ka Raja

Kirti and Jagdish Thakkar from Virar, the township adjoining Mumbai, feel blessed to bring Ganpati Bappa home. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Ashish Bhagwat from Bhusawal, says, 'Celebrating Ganeshotsav with my family.

'Ukadiche Modak... hmmm, my favourite prasad.'

Shreyas Aware from Indore takes inspiration from the 75th year of India's Independence to create the background for his Ganesha.

Ritesh and Girdharilal Podar from Kandivali east, north west Mumbai, says proudly, 'Complete handmade decoration using eco-friendly material.' Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Nitesh Palrecha from Pune sends us a photo of his 'Dil ka raja'. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

