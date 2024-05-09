Head, Abhishek's Records Galore!

Photographs: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a dominant performance against Lucknow Super Giants. Their bowlers stifled LSG's batting, restricting them to 165.

The chase was even more clinical. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma unleashed a record-breaking Powerplay assault, hammering 107 runs in just six overs.

Head finished unbeaten on a staggering 89 off 30 balls, while Sharma smashed a blazing 75 off 28 deliveries. This ruthless display secured a 10 wicket win for SRH in a mere 9.4 overs.

The victory propelled SRH to number 3 on the points table with a significant boost to their net run rate.

Travis Head

The night belonged to Travis Head. In a display of sheer dominance, Head led SRH to a crushing victory over LSG, chasing down the target of 166 with a record-breaking performance.

Head wasted no time in dismantling LSG's bowling attack. He picked boundaries at will, showcasing his exceptional ability to handle both pace and spin. His off-driven six off Ravi Bishnoi's back foot was a clear example of his audacious strokeplay.

Head's relentless assault continued throughout the innings. He ended unbeaten on 89 off just 30 balls, peppering his knock with 8 fours and 8 sixes. It was a masterclass in power-hitting, with his fifty coming off a mere 16 balls -- the joint-fastest in IPL history and his fourth fifty within the Powerplay this season, a new IPL record!

Head wasn't alone in this carnage. Partnering with Abhishek Sharma, the duo formed a destructive opening partnership. They took advantage of LSG's decision to start with spin, dismantling Krishnappa Gowtham in particular.

The left-handed pair put on a hundred between them inside the Powerplay, a feat they've achieved twice this IPL, setting the record for the highest Powerplay scores in all T20 cricket on both occasions.

Head continued his dominance throughout the innings, ensuring there was no possibility of a comeback from LSG. His record-breaking Powerplay assault effectively sealed the victory for SRH in just 9.4 overs.

Abhishek Sharma

SRH's chase began cautiously, but Abhishek Sharma was the spark that ignited a firework display. He wasted no time in dismantling LSG's bowling, starting with a powerful cut off Yash Thakur in the second over.

This set the tone for his explosive 75 not out off just 28 balls, peppered with 8 fours and 6 sixes. His aggressive style was a masterclass in power-hitting.

He formed a destructive partnership with his fellow opener, Travis Head. This duo, known for stunning bowlers throughout the season, picked up right where they left off. They displayed an uncanny ability to find the boundary regardless of pace, length, or field placement.

Nearly half of the balls they faced (30 out of 58) found the ropes, showcasing their dominance.

Both Head and Sharma were in a zone, leaving LSG bowlers with no answers. Their ruthless display effectively dismantled any plans LSG might have had, putting the chase firmly in SRH's control.

Ayush Badoni

After a sluggish start for LSG, the middle overs became the Ayush Badoni show. In the 14th over, he unleashed his fury on T Natarajan's left-arm pace, hammering three boundaries and a staggering 17 runs. This fearless display marked a turning point, injecting much-needed momentum into the innings.

Partnering with Nicholas Pooran, Badoni didn't hold back. They combined for a quickfire 99-run stand, showcasing their aggressive intent from the very first ball. Any loose delivery was met with punishment, showcasing his ability to capitalise on opportunities.

The youngster displayed a wide array of strokes, including some cheeky cuts and sweeps, en route to his fastest IPL fifty -- a mere 28 balls.

This redemption knock was long overdue for Badoni. After a season of waiting for his breakout moment, he finally delivered, silencing doubters and repaying the faith shown by LSG.

Badoni's aggressive knock peppered with 9 boundaries breathed life into the LSG innings, taking them from a precarious position to a respectable total. It was a testament to his talent and ability to accelerate under pressure, even on a challenging pitch where the ball stopped and timing shots proved difficult for other batsmen.

Badoni proved that with the right approach and adaptability, scoring runs was possible.

Nicholas Pooran

Electing to bat, LSG found themselves in a precarious position at 66/4 after 11.2 overs. However, Nicholas Pooran stepped up to the challenge, forming a crucial unbeaten partnership with Badoni that revived their innings.

Pooran showcased his aggressive batting style, peppering the boundaries with aplomb. He was on the verge of a well-deserved fifty, needing just 6 runs off the last ball. Unfortunately, a powerful shot towards the ropes was brilliantly stopped by Nitish Reddy, denying Pooran his milestone by a whisker. While replays suggested it might have cleared the boundary, the umpires' call stood.

Despite the last-ball heartbreak, Pooran's blistering 48 off just 26 balls was instrumental in LSG reaching a respectable total of 165/4 on a sluggish pitch.

He, along with Badoni, displayed exceptional adaptability, looking like they were batting on a different surface compared to their struggling team-mates.

