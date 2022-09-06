Your Pix: Celebrating Bappa!

We ask you, Dear Readers, to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Mumbai's Lalbaug Parel chawl is the backdrop for Archana Shinde's Lord Ganesha. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Raksha Shukla sends us a picture of Lord Ganesha from her parents's home in Lucknow.

Ramesh Pagar's family are from Pimprigoan-Waghre colony in Pimpri, Pune. They made their eco-friendly Ganesh idol at home.

'This year's Ganesh festival is special for us as it's happening after a gap of two years because of the pandemic due to which the world went through lots of ups and downs,' says Ramesh.

'We made an eco-friendly Ganesh idol (from shaadoo maati) at home this time and also painted it sweetly and Bappa celebrations started.

'It's a very energetic and thrilled environment at home during Ganesh festival as we are performing Bappa's aarti morning and evening, making modak for Bappa's prasad, music playing around for Bappa's songs... what else we require to have something change and energetic from our daily routines?!!

'Also we are going to do visarjan at home only.

'My message to all is: Make eco-friendly idols at home and do visarjan at home which will help to control water pollution and we are seeing sometime idols are not merged properly in rivers in city areas and definitely that's not good sign for anyone.

'So help to reduce pollution and celebrate Bappa from bottom of our heart !!'

Pooja Chauhan from Bhopal has been inviting Bappa home for 17 years.

She says, 'Every year I add 2-3 Ganpati idols to my collection.'

Santosh Kumar S from Chennai has sent us a picture of his father, mother and son with Lord Ganesha.

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you made the idol at home?

What is special about the celebrations this year? Do you have a theme for the festival?

Please send your Ganpati 2022 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Also, WHY Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

Do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Going pandal-hopping? Share your pictures with us.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com