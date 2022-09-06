Singapore to Oman: Lord Ganesha!

We ask you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures.

Neelam Nagle from Radha Nagar, Dombivli, Maharashtra, brings home a cute little Ganpati.

Her sister Manisha Kotian lent a hand with the decorations.

Dinesh Sanikere brings us a Ganesha made entirely of coconuts. This idol has been installed at the Sri Sivan Temple, Paya Lebar, Singapore.

Anil Kumar Penchala from Oman sent us pictures of Lord Ganesha at his home. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

Sheela Mahashabde and Anil Mahashabde celebrate Goddesses Gauri and Mahalaxmi along with Lord Ganesha. Please click on/hover over the image to reveal Goddess Gauri.

Seshumadhuri Adimulam from New Jersey says, 'My mom was always towards doing good to the earth. So we use this wooden Ganesha every year and do Nimmajana at home and use it again.

'This is our 25th year with our Ganesha.

'Our most memorable moment is going festival shopping with dad early morning to get the fruits and decorations and enjoying the prasad made by my mom.

'Om Ganeshaya Namha!' Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

