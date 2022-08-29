SEND US Your Ganpati Pictures!

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

As these three words -- enveloped in love and joy -- fill the air, you know it's time for one of India's favourite festivals.

The dhols and tashas come out as the Ganesha idols -- big and little -- are brought home with reverence; their beautiful faces covered until it is time for the sthapana (installation).

Photograph: PTI Photo

Each Ganesha idol is welcomed to its own special area of the house, that has been carefully decorated after much discussion in the family.

Little kids run around in their festive finery; the adults, too, pull out their best traditional clothes and jewellery.

Exciting smells waft from the kitchen because Lord Ganesha does love yummy-tasting prasad.

And then there are the pandals for the bigger idols. In building societies. At roadside corners. At specially dedicated areas where Lord Ganesha -- massive in size and stunning to look at -- visits every year.

There's Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja, also known as the Navasacha Ganpati, the granter of wishes.

And the Keshavi Naik Chawl Ganpati in Girgaum, said to be the city's oldest pandal; it will celebrate its 130th anniversary this year.

The Goud Saraswat Brahmin Seva Mandal -- home to Mumbai's richest Ganpati idol -- has reportedly taken out a record insurance of Rs 316.40 crores (Rs 3.164 billion) this year.

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune attracts both celebrities and politicians during the festive season.

Punekars also make it a point to visit the Kasba Peth Pandal, which organises social and cultural programmes during the festival; the Tamdi Jogeshwari Ganpati Mandal, which is now 129 years old; the Guruji Talim Mandal, which spreads the message of communal harmony; and the glittering Tulshibaug Mandal Ganpati and the Kesari Wada Ganpati.

Eyes dim with tears when it's time for the visarjan, the heart-breaking moment when you bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha even as you prepare to welcome Him next year. You send Him off with a prayer in your heart, 'Pudchya varshi lavkar yaa.. (Come soon next year).'

Beginning August 31, and ending on Anant Chaturdashi, this year's festival -- after two years of battling the coronavirus -- will be special.

How will you celebrate?

Will you bring Lord Ganesha home? Will you make the idol at home?

Do you have a theme for this year's festival? What will your decorations look like?

Or will you visit your favourite pandals, joining in the sarvajanik celebration?

Whatever your way of celebrating, do share it with the world.

