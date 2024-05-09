News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Real Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund

Real Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund

May 09, 2024 02:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joselu

IMAGE: Real Madrid’s Joselu celebrates scoring. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Champions League/X

Real Madrid secured a thrilling victory over Bayern Munich, booking their place in the Champions League final with a pulsating 4-3 aggregate win on Wednesday night.

The first half was a tactical stalemate, mirroring the 2-2 draw in the first leg.

However, the drama unfolded after the break. Alphonso Davies ignited a spark for Bayern Munich, finding the net in the 68th minute.

 

The Bavarians pushed for the lead that would send them through, but it was Real Madrid who delivered the decisive blows.

Just as hope seemed to dwindle for Los Blancos, Joselu emerged as the hero. In the 88th minute, he netted a crucial goal to level the tie on aggregate. The Santiago Bernabéu erupted, and the momentum swung decisively in Real Madrid's favor.

With the score deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time, the match entered extra time. There, Joselu silenced any remaining doubts with another goal, doubling Real Madrid's lead and sending them through to the final on a dramatic 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

This sets up Real Madrid final against Borussia Dortmund, who knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Was This A Clean Catch?
Was This A Clean Catch?
Ashwin, Kuldeep Or Mukesh? Vote!
Ashwin, Kuldeep Or Mukesh? Vote!
Why Is DC's Jindal Getting So Excited?
Why Is DC's Jindal Getting So Excited?
Missing actor operated multiple bank accounts
Missing actor operated multiple bank accounts
Salman home firing: HC nod for second PM of accused
Salman home firing: HC nod for second PM of accused
Salman home firing: Accused unaware of target until...
Salman home firing: Accused unaware of target until...
Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights
Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

CL PIX: Hummels fires clinical Dortmund into final

CL PIX: Hummels fires clinical Dortmund into final

Maradona's Golden Ball trophy to be auctioned off

Maradona's Golden Ball trophy to be auctioned off

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances