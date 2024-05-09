Real Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund

IMAGE: Real Madrid’s Joselu celebrates scoring. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Champions League/X

Real Madrid secured a thrilling victory over Bayern Munich, booking their place in the Champions League final with a pulsating 4-3 aggregate win on Wednesday night.

The first half was a tactical stalemate, mirroring the 2-2 draw in the first leg.

However, the drama unfolded after the break. Alphonso Davies ignited a spark for Bayern Munich, finding the net in the 68th minute.

The Bavarians pushed for the lead that would send them through, but it was Real Madrid who delivered the decisive blows.

Just as hope seemed to dwindle for Los Blancos, Joselu emerged as the hero. In the 88th minute, he netted a crucial goal to level the tie on aggregate. The Santiago Bernabéu erupted, and the momentum swung decisively in Real Madrid's favor.

With the score deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time, the match entered extra time. There, Joselu silenced any remaining doubts with another goal, doubling Real Madrid's lead and sending them through to the final on a dramatic 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

This sets up Real Madrid final against Borussia Dortmund, who knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final.