"After having stopped plaster of Paris idols and following environment friendly Ganesh festival decorations for several years, we envisioned the Mother in her Mahalakshmi Ambabai avatar gracing our home with her beloved son Ganesha this year," says Indrajeet Kuigade.

"The Lord's idol as well as the Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Mata visual are wholly eco-friendly."

"Lord Ganesh is in our Heart every time," says Pranav Bodas from Vadodara.

'Lord Ganesha," says Parag Jani from Malad west, Mumbai, "has a special place in our heart because:

"Lord Ganesha owns a supreme position amongst all Hindu Gods.

"Since Ganesh is considered to be the remover of obstacles and the giver of prosperity, wealth and success, and happiness, the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi lights up the homes and hopes of people.

"A distinctive combination of his elephantine look and a tiny mouse symbolises incredible acumen, strength and presence of mind."

Yogesh Pandya and Jolly Shukla shared a photo of their Lord Ganesha.

"I find myself so fortunate to have a father who is like Lord Ganesha," says Yogesh.

"You have always given me wisdom and protected me from all the problems...

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you."

Abhishek Vimal from Pune shares a photograph of his family's Lord Ganesha.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com