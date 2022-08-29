Recipe: Maharaj Bhanwar Singh's Ukadiche Modak

Modaks are Lord Ganesha's favourite food, and there's nothing quite like steamed modak stuffed with jaggery and coconut to celebrate his arrival.

Ukadiche Modak may have fallen out of fashion, especially with the younger generation, because of the fancy varieties of mava and dry fruit modaks available in sweet shops.

Also, a bit more effort goes into making them, and getting the perfect pleats requires patience and a skilled hand -- of course, one can always take the help of a mould.

There's an undeniable nostalgia about the steamed variety, and they look wonderfully impressive when brought out on to the table.

A Ganeshotsav favourite, they are best served warm with a generous dollop of ghee.

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh sticks to the authentic recipe, giving a detailed step-by-step process of making the perfect Ukadiche Modak.

Ukadiche Modak

Servings: 10-15

Ingredients

1½ rice flour

1 tsp oil + extra to grease your palms

1¼ cups of water

For the stuffing

1½ cups grated fresh coconut

1 cup gud or jaggery

1 tbsp roasted khus khus or poppy seeds

Dash green elaichi or cardamom powder

Dash jaiphal or nutmeg powder

Equipment

Heavy-bottomed or non-stick saucepan with a concave or deep lid to hold a little water while steaming

Method

Heat the water in a deep heavy-bottomed or non-stick saucepan.

Add salt and 1 tsp of the oil.

Bring the water to a boil.

Reduce the heat and add the rice flour in a steady flow, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming.

Cover the pan with ideally a concave lid.

Pour some water on the lid.

Cook the rice flour over low heat for 3 minutes.

Take off the lid, sprinkle some cold water on the rice flour.

Cover again.

Cook for another 3 minutes.

Repeat this process 2 more times.

Take the pan off the heat and keep it covered for 2 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a large parat or plate.

Grease your palms with oil and knead the dough till completely smooth and pliable.

The dough should not stick to your palms. br />Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for some time.

For the stuffing

Combine the coconut and the jaggery in a heavy-bottomed or non-stick saucepan.

Cook over medium heat for 1-2 minutes till it turns light golden brown.

Make sure the mixture doesn't overcook.

Mix well and take off heat and keep aside.

To make the modaks

Divide the dough into 12 equal portions.

Roll each portion into a ball.

Press the edges of the bowls to reduce its thickness.

Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre, pleat the edges of the katori and gather them together to form a potli.

Pinch to seal the edges at the top and repeat for the rest of the balls.

Place the modaks on a perforated plate in the steamer.

Steam for 10-12 minutes.

Editor’s Note: For mildly healthier modaks, please use brown rice flour, available for purchase online and skip the ghee and reduce the jaggery.

Use cashew butter instead of ghee if following a vegan diet.

Maharaj Bhanwar Singh is the corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani, a chain of restaurants serving Rajasthani and Gujarati thalis.