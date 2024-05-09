News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Did LSG Owner Scold Rahul?

Did LSG Owner Scold Rahul?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 09, 2024 06:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanjiv Goenka

The IPL continues to witness controversies involving team owners' conduct.

Hot on the heels of Parth Jindal's celebration during the Delhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals match, Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka finds himself in social media's firing line.

Goenka's apparent reprimand of Captain K L Rahul following LSG's crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad has sparked outrage after a video showing an animated Goenka conversing with a subdued Rahul after the match went viral.

 

Video: Kind courtesy Bhawnakohli/X

Fans expressed discomfort over the incident. Many believe such matters should be addressed in private to maintain team morale and the captain's authority.

Take a look at the social media backlash:

LSG

 

LSG

 

LSG

 

LSG

 

LSG

 

LSG

 

lsg

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni sacked! Rising Pune Supergiants appoint Smith as captain
Dhoni sacked! Rising Pune Supergiants appoint Smith as captain
Look who can't stop praising Dhoni...
Look who can't stop praising Dhoni...
Feels good to be back in the IPL, says Goenka
Feels good to be back in the IPL, says Goenka
Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund
Madrid book Champions League final date with Dortmund
Missing actor operated multiple bank accounts
Missing actor operated multiple bank accounts
Salman home firing: HC nod for second PM of accused
Salman home firing: HC nod for second PM of accused
Salman home firing: Accused unaware of target until...
Salman home firing: Accused unaware of target until...

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Why Is DC's Jindal Getting So Excited?

Why Is DC's Jindal Getting So Excited?

Goenka had removed Dhoni as IPL captain

Goenka had removed Dhoni as IPL captain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances