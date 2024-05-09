Did LSG Owner Scold Rahul?

The IPL continues to witness controversies involving team owners' conduct.
Hot on the heels of Parth Jindal's celebration during the Delhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals match, Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka finds himself in social media's firing line.
Goenka's apparent reprimand of Captain K L Rahul following LSG's crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad has sparked outrage after a video showing an animated Goenka conversing with a subdued Rahul after the match went viral.
Fans expressed discomfort over the incident. Many believe such matters should be addressed in private to maintain team morale and the captain's authority.
Take a look at the social media backlash: